SkySports pundit claims Liverpool player who has ‘improved beyond all recognition’ was heading for exit

Jordan Henderson is an important player in the Liverpool team.

Paul Merson has raved about Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson in The Daily Star.

The former Arsenal star has also suggested that Henderson was on his way out of Liverpool at the start of the season.

Merson, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, has added that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would not admit that the former Sunderland midfielder could have left last summer.

Merson wrote in The Daily Star: “Jurgen Klopp would never admit it of course but at the start of the season, I believe Jordan Henderson was on his way out of Liverpool.

“Now he's one of the first names on the teamsheet and a leading contender to be named Footballer of the Year.

“And that's a tribute to the way Henderson has improved beyond all recognition in recent months.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Henderson has made 22 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists in the process.

The England international has also played five times in the Champions League for the Reds this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 29-year-old made 21 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the league for the Reds, scoring one goal and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Englishman - who has been ruled out for three weeks - also provided one assist in 11 Champions League games for Klopp’s team, as they won the competition, according to WhoScored.