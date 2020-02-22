'Similar to Haaland': Rummenigge says £33m star should join Liverpool this summer

Liverpool are reportedly interested in taking Milot Rashica from Bundesliga strugglers Werder Bremen.

Werder Bremen star Milot Rashica is worth £50 million in today’s market and would be a perfect fit for Liverpool, Michael Rummenigge has told Sportbuzzer.

While it’s not exactly been difficult for a Kosovan winger to stand out this season for a Bremen side who are five points adrift of safety in the Bundesliga, Rashica’s electrifying performances have earned him plenty of admirers in England.

According to the Weser Kurier, Southampton and Liverpool are both eyeing up a bullish, barnstorming forward in the Alexis Sanchez mould who has a £33 million release clause in his contract.

With 22 goals and 10 assists to his name since the start of last season, Rashica looks an excellent fit for two Premier League coaches in Jurgen Klopp and Ralph Hasenhuttl who are known for favouring quicksilver attackers capable of playing anywhere in the final third.

And Rummennige, the former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund ace and the brother of legendary Germany international Karl-Heinz, believes Anfield would be the perfect destination for man who is worth far more than his £33 million price-tag.

“This is a really good player who could actually raise £40 to £50 million. Rashica would go well with Liverpool or Borussia Dortmund - especially if Jadon Sancho were to leave BVB,” said the younger of the Rummenigge siblings.

“Similar to Erling Haaland, Rashica has the will and the necessary bite. In addition, his development is not yet complete. He would get better in a better team.”

All in all, it depends on where Rashica sees himself next season – playing first-team football and establishing himself as a star at Southampton or sitting on the bench at Liverpool.

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino aren’t going anywhere after all. So, forgive us for using the old ‘stepping stone’ argument Saints fans, but St Mary’s looks like the ideal destination right now for a player with plenty of time on his side.

Liverpool can wait.