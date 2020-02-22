Quick links

'Sign please': £52m star sends IG message to Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery talks to (L) Sead Kolasinac and (R) Bukayo Saka during a training session at London Colney on October 20, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Olympiacos FC and Arsenal FC at Karaiskakis Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Piraeus, Greece.

If rumours are to be believed, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is on Liverpool's radar.

The 18-year-old is having a wonderful breakthrough season with the Gunners, scoring three goals and setting up eight across all competitions.

Even more impressive is the fact that Saka has been playing as Arsenal's left-back for a few months after Kieran Tierney suffered a shoulder injury in December.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool are keen on the teenage whiz, who only has 18 months left on his contract in North London.

 

His contractual situation is concerning some Arsenal fans - and potentially even some of Mikel Arteta's team too.

Alexandre Lacazette scored the winner in their 1-0 victory away to Olympiacos on Thursday night.

Saka responded to the French striker's post-match message on Instagram, before the former Lyon hitman wrote back 'Sign please'.

According to The Times, Arsenal are worried that the Liverpool-linked star could reject a new deal.

You can understand it, if that is the case. The Gunners might be moving in a promising direction under Arteta, but it's nothing compared to what Jurgen Klopp could achieve at Anfield over the coming years, with the Reds boasting a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal takes on Valentino Lazaro of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

