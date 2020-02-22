Robin van Persie really likes one Arsenal player

Robin van Persie seems to rate Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli highly.





Robin van Persie has said on Twitter that Gabriel Martinelli is the Arsenal youngster he is most excited about.

The former Arsenal striker, sold by then manager Arsene Wenger to Manchester United in the summer of 2012 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £24 million, seems to rate the 18-year-old forward highly.

Stats

Martinelli joined Arsenal from Ituano Futebol Clube in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Telegraph to be worth £6 million.

According to WhoScored, the 18-year-old forward has made six starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.

The teenager has also made five starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for the North London outfit, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.





Future superstar

Martinelli is still developing and progressing as a footballer, and the Brazilian is far from the finished article at the moment.

The teenager is a hugely talented forward who can become a key figure in Mikel Arteta's Arsenal team in the coming years.



