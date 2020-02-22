Quick links

Robin van Persie really likes one Arsenal player

Subhankar Mondal
Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during Arabian Adventures Desert Safari with Emirates on February 10, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Robin van Persie seems to rate Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli highly.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal passes the ball under pressure from Mathieu Valbuena of Olympiacos during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Olympiacos FC and Arsenal...

Robin van Persie has said on Twitter that Gabriel Martinelli is the Arsenal youngster he is most excited about.

The former Arsenal striker, sold by then manager Arsene Wenger to Manchester United in the summer of 2012 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £24 million, seems to rate the 18-year-old forward highly.

 

Stats

Martinelli joined Arsenal from Ituano Futebol Clube in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Telegraph to be worth £6 million.

According to WhoScored, the 18-year-old forward has made six starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.

The teenager has also made five starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for the North London outfit, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal before a training session before the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Olympiacos FC and Arsenal FC at Vouliagmeni on February 20, 2020,...

Future superstar

Martinelli is still developing and progressing as a footballer, and the Brazilian is far from the finished article at the moment.

The teenager is a hugely talented forward who can become a key figure in Mikel Arteta's Arsenal team in the coming years.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal is challenged by Ruben Semedo of Olympiacos FC during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Olympiacos FC and Arsenal FC at Karaiskakis...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

