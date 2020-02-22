Robbie Savage and ex-Tottenham owner react to Lo Celso tackle on Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso avoided a red card today.

Even some Tottenham Hotspur fans might admit that Giovani Lo Celso is a lucky boy.

Tottenham lost 2-1 away to Chelsea this afternoon but, again, a controversial VAR decision was the main topic of discussion.

Seven minutes into the second half, the Argentine appeared to stand on Cesar Azpilicueta's ankle, which Frank Lampard described after the game as a 'leg breaker' [BBC Sport].

Referee Michael Oliver consulted with the human-operated Video Assistant Referee but it was deemed a clean tackle.

A number of people on Twitter were stunned by the former Paris Saint-Germain playmaker avoiding what looked a certain red card.

Here's how Robbie Savage and Lord Sugar reacted to it on Twitter:

Wow what an absolute shambles ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️⚽️⚽️ wow wow wow — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) February 22, 2020

Lucky no red card — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) February 22, 2020

Both are right. It was an absolute shambles, considering Oliver failed to consult the monitor, and Lo Celso is lucky that he stayed on the field.

The fact it wasn't even a booking seemed particularly bizarre, though he did pick one up later in the contest.

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso had the Blues comfortably ahead by 89 minutes, before an own goal from Antonio Rudiger saw Tottenham pull one back.