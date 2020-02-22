Reported Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham target Zeki Celik tipped to leave as Lille line up replacement

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have been linked with Zeki Celik.

According to Buzzsport, Lille have identified a replacement for reported Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United target Zeki Celik.

The Turkish right-back has been a standout player for Lille this season.

Celik has started 20 league games in France’s top-flight this term. He has posted two assists and boasts an 80.1% pass-accuracy rate (Whoscored).

According to DHA, the Turkish international was recommended to manager Jose Mourinho by Tottenham coach Joao Sacremento ahead of January.

Turkish Football, meanwhile, claim West Ham have sent scouts to watch him in action.

Celik is expected to leave in the summer. Buzzsport report how Lille received offers for him in recent months, and they will seek around £25 million for him this summer with Strasbourg’s Kenny Lala lined up as his replacement.

Both Tottenham and West Ham have problems at fullback this season.

West Ham are relying on the inconsistent Ryan Fredericks and the ageing Pablo Zabaleta at right-back. Both have struggled this season.

The Hammers strengthened in January with Jarrod Bowen arriving from Hull City. However, question marks remain over their defence with the team sitting in the relegation zone.

Serge Aurier has been Mourinho’s first-choice right-back. But there is room for extra competition at Spurs with Kyle Walker-Peters still lacking in experience.