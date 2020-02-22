Reported Everton and Leicester City target Daniele Rugani seeks regular first-team football

Everton and Leicester City have been linked with Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.

Reported Everton and Leicester City target Daniele Rugani says he wants to play more regularly as questions mount over his future, Tuttosport repot.

The central defender has made just three Serie A starts this season.

The Telegraph claim Leicester considered a move for him in January, with Rugani valued at £34 million. CalcioToday also cite Everton as suitors, with manager Carlo Ancelotti eyeing his fellow countryman.

Speaking to reporters, Rugani admits he wants to play more football.

“Anyone would hope to play more, that is undeniable. I always try to be ready every time I am called into question. I try to do my best when the team needs me. I would like to play more,” Rugani explained.

Rugani has won numerous trophies since moving to Juventus.

Competition for places, however, is high. Georginio Cheillini, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci and youngster Merih Demiral are all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Leicester sold Harry Maguire last summer. While the Foxes aren’t exactly missing his presence, Brendan Rodgers will need a bigger squad with likely European football next season.

Everton, meanwhile, are still unassured in defence despite their recent improvement. The Toffees have conceded 38 goals this season, with their only away clean sheet coming on the opening day of the season.

Rugani is likely to be available this summer. And he has the talent to play at a top club in the Premier League.