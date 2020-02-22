Redknapp discloses what his sources at Tottenham are telling him about Troy Parrott

Troy Parrott is a very talented young Tottenham Hotspur player.





Jamie Redknapp has stated in The Daily Mail that his sources at Tottenham Hotspur have told him that Troy Parrott is the "real deal".

The former Tottenham star has raved about the Republic of Ireland international striker, and believes that the 18-year-old is ready to be given a chance for the first team.

Redknapp wrote in The Daily Mail: "Mourinho has claimed Parrott is ‘not ready’ but my sources at Tottenham say he is the real deal, with all the attributes to go to the very top. He has power, pace and is not the type to be fazed by a challenge.

"He’s been training with the first team, learning from the master Kane and has been capped by Ireland. I have every faith that Parrott is more than capable of doing a job for Mourinho and I hope he gets an opportunity to prove that, even if it’s off the substitutes’ bench."





Stats

According to WhoScored, Parrott has played five minutes in the Premier League and once in the EFL Cup for Spurs so far this season.

The 18-year-old striker has also played once for the Republic of Ireland national football team.

First-team opportunity

With Harry Kane and Son Heung-min injured at the minute, Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho should look at Parrott, at least as an option on the substitutes' bench.

True, the striker is not used to regular first-team football and at the age of 18, he is far from the finished article, but he is very talented and will not be known to opposition defenders, which will give an advantage to Spurs when he comes on as a substitute in matches.



