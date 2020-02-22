Quick links

‘Rangers is the perfect place for you’: Some Ibrox fans are messaging £4m player

Team mates surround Ianis
Ianis Hagi joined Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on loan in January.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers gestures during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Glasgow, United...Ianis Hagi of Rangers

Some Rangers fans have responded to Ianis Hagi’s post on Twitter and have urged him to stay at Ibrox beyond the summer transfer window.

Hagi was the hero for Rangers on Thursday evening, as Steven Gerrard’s side staged a 3-2 comeback victory over Sporting Braga in the Europa League.

The Gers came from two goals down to get the better of Braga 3-2 at Ibrox, with the 21-year-old attacker midfielder scoring twice.

 

The Romania International, who can also operate as a forward, joined Rangers on loan from Genk in the January transfer window.

Hagi is scheduled to stay at the Scottish Premiership club until the end of the season, but Rangers have an option to sign the youngster on a permanent contract for £4 million in the summer of 2020, as reported by The Daily Record.

The youngster has taken to Twitter to revel in the win for the Ibrox club, and some Rangers fans have responded to his message, as shown below.

Meanwhile, Simon Deli has said that Rangers wanted to sign him in the summer of 2019.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international moved to Club Brugge last summer after leaving Slavia Prague.

Deli told Nord Eclair, as translated by The Daily Record: "Last summer, I had three main options.

“Either I stayed [at Slavia Prague] with a great wage and the assurance of being captain, or I left for Rangers or Club Brugge to take up a new challenge.

Club Brugge was a more attractive, more ambitious prospect for me. That's why I went for it."

Simon Deli of Club Brugge during the UEFA Europa League match between Club Brugge v Manchester United at the Jan Breydel Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Brugge Belgium

