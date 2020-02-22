‘Rangers is the perfect place for you’: Some Ibrox fans are messaging £4m player

Ianis Hagi joined Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on loan in January.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers



Some Rangers fans have responded to Ianis Hagi’s post on Twitter and have urged him to stay at Ibrox beyond the summer transfer window.

Hagi was the hero for Rangers on Thursday evening, as Steven Gerrard’s side staged a 3-2 comeback victory over Sporting Braga in the Europa League.

The Gers came from two goals down to get the better of Braga 3-2 at Ibrox, with the 21-year-old attacker midfielder scoring twice.

The Romania International, who can also operate as a forward, joined Rangers on loan from Genk in the January transfer window.

Hagi is scheduled to stay at the Scottish Premiership club until the end of the season, but Rangers have an option to sign the youngster on a permanent contract for £4 million in the summer of 2020, as reported by The Daily Record.

The youngster has taken to Twitter to revel in the win for the Ibrox club, and some Rangers fans have responded to his message, as shown below.

Outstanding performance by the team, what a comeback @rangersfc !!! The fans were unbelievable, the atmosphere was electrifying.

Ibrox baby, it’s just different... #UEL #faith pic.twitter.com/yxznsMeUBZ — Ianis Hagi (@IanisHagi10) February 21, 2020

You have no idea how much your goals have etched themselves into Rangers folklore. What a night! #ibroxbaby pic.twitter.com/H7r0EJqp78 — Michael Seafarer (@MichaelSeafarer) February 21, 2020

You made the atmosphere electrifying. What a player We all love you already ⭐ — Steely (@OhItsSteely) February 21, 2020

You’re absolutely amazing and I hope you stay at Rangers — Curtis (@1872Curtis) February 21, 2020

Can you sign here please?



It's a permanent contract with how many years we want you to stay pic.twitter.com/JLDaANx5WS — CJ (@Cjnovo992) February 21, 2020

Never leave us xo — Mharišić (@mmck90) February 21, 2020

You were quality as expected ianis brilliant addition to rangers cheers mate — Kyle (@kylesabeaut) February 21, 2020

Outstanding Ianis, great passion and fight, never give up. Give 100% in every game and become a Rangers legend my friend ⚪ — Menzies (@menzies999) February 21, 2020

Rangers is the perfect place for you man. Sign up and help us beat “them”. — Angry Orchard (@AngryOrchard1) February 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Simon Deli has said that Rangers wanted to sign him in the summer of 2019.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international moved to Club Brugge last summer after leaving Slavia Prague.

Deli told Nord Eclair, as translated by The Daily Record: "Last summer, I had three main options.

“Either I stayed [at Slavia Prague] with a great wage and the assurance of being captain, or I left for Rangers or Club Brugge to take up a new challenge.

Club Brugge was a more attractive, more ambitious prospect for me. That's why I went for it."