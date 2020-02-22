Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI today: 'Incredible' player starts, defender dropped, decision on linked-away man

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will face Frank Lampard's Chelsea this afternoon.





Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to enhance their chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table this season when they take on Chelsea in the London derby in a few hours' time.

Spurs will be determined to get the better of the Blues away from home at Stamford Bridge in the league.

Jose Mourinho's side are just a point behind Frank Lampard's team, and this afternoon's match is going to be massive in terms of clinching a place in the Champions League for next season.

Mourinho is likely to make a few changes to his team, with Japhet Tanganga replacing Ben Davies at left-back.

Erik Lamela came on as a substitute against RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek and did well, and the Argentina international attacking midfielder is likely to be drafted into the starting lineup against Chelsea.

Mourinho spoke highly of Lamela on Friday and told Football.London: "Not training with the squad, just being protected to be in conditions to give us some time in the next match. A player I like very, very much, I’ve always liked, but a difficult season for him, lots of injuries and problems.

“An incredible spirit to recover, incredible spirit to work and didn’t even go home to Argentina in the days off that we gave to the boys. Stayed here working hard, trying to give us what he gave in last game, after no training, no conditions. Tomorrow will be the same, he’ll be here to help.”





Lucas Moura should lead the line for Spurs, and Mourinho could also bring in Eric Dier - who is wanted by Manchester United, according to The Daily Star - in defensive midfield to protect his backline better.

This is how Tottenham could line up against Chelsea this afternoon: