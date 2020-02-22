Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI today: 'Incredible' player starts, defender dropped, decision on linked-away man

Subhankar Mondal
Coach of Tottenham Jose Mourinho, coach of Leipzig Julian Nagelsmann during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham...
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will face Frank Lampard's Chelsea this afternoon.

Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham Hotspur participates in a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match against RB Leipzig at Hotspur Way Training Ground...

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to enhance their chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table this season when they take on Chelsea in the London derby in a few hours' time.

Spurs will be determined to get the better of the Blues away from home at Stamford Bridge in the league.

Jose Mourinho's side are just a point behind Frank Lampard's team, and this afternoon's match is going to be massive in terms of clinching a place in the Champions League for next season.

Mourinho is likely to make a few changes to his team, with Japhet Tanganga replacing Ben Davies at left-back.

 

Erik Lamela came on as a substitute against RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek and did well, and the Argentina international attacking midfielder is likely to be drafted into the starting lineup against Chelsea.

Mourinho spoke highly of Lamela on Friday and told Football.London: "Not training with the squad, just being protected to be in conditions to give us some time in the next match. A player I like very, very much, I’ve always liked, but a difficult season for him, lots of injuries and problems.

“An incredible spirit to recover, incredible spirit to work and didn’t even go home to Argentina in the days off that we gave to the boys. Stayed here working hard, trying to give us what he gave in last game, after no training, no conditions. Tomorrow will be the same, he’ll be here to help.”

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Nordi Mukiele of RB Leipzig and Erik Lamela of Tottenham Hotspur battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham...

Lucas Moura should lead the line for Spurs, and Mourinho could also bring in Eric Dier - who is wanted by Manchester United, according to The Daily Star - in defensive midfield to protect his backline better.

This is how Tottenham could line up against Chelsea this afternoon:

Tottenham XI

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

