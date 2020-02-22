'On a different level': Rangers, Celtic-linked star gets praised

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers and Celtic were linked with him last month.

Neither Celtic or Rangers wound up signing Lawrence Shankland in January.

According to The Sun, the Dundee United hitman has been on both Old Firm clubs' radar for quite some time.

Celtic were linked with a striker last month but punted for 21-year-old Pole Patryk Klimala, while Rangers ended up taking Florian Kamberi on loan.

But if Shankland continues his fine run of form then it wouldn't be a surprise if the Hoops or Steven Gerrard's side renew interest this summer.

That's because the 24-year-old marksman was at it again on Friday night, scoring the winner in United's 2-1 victory over Inverness.

Shankland, who has 29 goals in all competitions this season, controlled a cross in the box with his back to goal, before turning and dragging the ball back to deceive two defenders and finding the net on 59 minutes.

Here's how fans of the Championship club and some neutrals reacted to his latest goal.

Just seen two Inverness defenders walking down Dens road still looking for Shankland after United's second goal. — Grumpy Dundonian (@TheDalaiRammer) February 21, 2020

Shankland wins the game for Dundee Utd. 21 points clear at the top of the Championship. — . (@Footballstewart) February 21, 2020

The only thing that would’ve made Shankland’s goal better would be if Donaldson was the defender phoning the taxi. — Andrew Ross (@NotAMancArab) February 21, 2020

Shankland was immense tonight too. Ran for everything , held ball up brilliantly and to top it off, a great goal. — ⚽️Scuba Steve⚽️ (@stephdufc83) February 21, 2020

Could watch shankland ah day, boys on a totally different level, unreaal — JordaN (@jordandavie94) February 21, 2020

Sir Lawrence Of Shankland. Teek a boo son Teek a Boo https://t.co/1cTVjVsYHO — Kevin Swayne (@SwayneKevin) February 21, 2020

Shankland's greatest moment as a United player so far, was taking that ball into the corner in the last minute.



What a boy — Kylie (@LifeOfKylie) February 21, 2020

Celtic and Rangers will probably need replacement strikers in the summer.

Neil Lennon might well need somebody to fill the void by Odsonne Edouard if he leaves Glasgow, while it's a similar case at Ibrox with Alfredo Morelos.