'On a different level': Rangers, Celtic-linked star gets praised

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers and Celtic were linked with him last month.

Neither Celtic or Rangers wound up signing Lawrence Shankland in January.

According to The Sun, the Dundee United hitman has been on both Old Firm clubs' radar for quite some time.

Celtic were linked with a striker last month but punted for 21-year-old Pole Patryk Klimala, while Rangers ended up taking Florian Kamberi on loan.

But if Shankland continues his fine run of form then it wouldn't be a surprise if the Hoops or Steven Gerrard's side renew interest this summer.

 

That's because the 24-year-old marksman was at it again on Friday night, scoring the winner in United's 2-1 victory over Inverness.

Shankland, who has 29 goals in all competitions this season, controlled a cross in the box with his back to goal, before turning and dragging the ball back to deceive two defenders and finding the net on 59 minutes.

Here's how fans of the Championship club and some neutrals reacted to his latest goal.

Celtic and Rangers will probably need replacement strikers in the summer.

Neil Lennon might well need somebody to fill the void by Odsonne Edouard if he leaves Glasgow, while it's a similar case at Ibrox with Alfredo Morelos.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

