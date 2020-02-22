Quick links

Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds United win against Reading at Elland Road

Leeds United's Helder Costa goes close during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have won against Reading at Elland Road in the Championship this afternoon.

Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez scores the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United have enhanced their chances of finishing in the top two of the Championship table this season with a win against Reading.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have got the better of Reading 1-0 at Elland Road in the Championship this afternoon.

Spanish attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez scored the only goal of the match in the 57th minute.

 

Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan was following the match for BBC Radio Leeds, and he has given his take on the final result.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at full time (4:56pm, February 22, 2020): “Huge win today. We saw last night Fulham dropping two points, Brentford dropping two.

"It was important we got our job done against a really stubborn Reading side. They are not easy to the eye.”

Leeds United's Helder Costa goes close during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Automatic promotion

The win against Reading means that Leeds are now as many as five points clear of third-placed Fulham in second place in the Championship table.

The Whites now have a decent gap between themselves and the rest of the automate promotion challengers.

What the West Yorkshire outfit now need to do is maintain their good run of form and keep on picking up maximum points from their games.

With Leeds so close to clinching automatic promotion, it is going to be quite a ride for the Elland Road faithful, but the fans should remain optimistic that the players will get the job done.

Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez is tackled by Reading's Omar Richards during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds,...

