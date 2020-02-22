Michael Owen reacts to Tottenham defeat to Chelsea, gives verdict on Giovani Lo Celso incident

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have lost to Chelsea.

Michael Owen has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Chelsea this afternoon.

The former Liverpool and Manchester United striker has also given his take on Giovani Lo Celso not getting sent off.

Tottenham have suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Chelsea away from home at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Olivier Giroud put the Blues in the lead after 15 minutes, and Marcos Alonso doubled the advantage in the opening minutes of the second half.

Just minutes later Lo Celso appeared to stand on Cesar Azpilicueta's ankle, but VAR ruled that it was not a red-card offence.

An own goal from Antonio Rudiger in the 89th minute gave some hope to Spurs, but it was too little, too late.

Owen, who played with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard for the England International football team, has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the win for the Blues, and he is also surprised that Lo Celso was not dismissed.

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has also given his take on the controversial incident.

Two potential red card incidents involving Lo Celso. Can’t believe he’s still on the pitch. Again, the technology does its job but the VAR referee makes a very poor decision. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) February 22, 2020

Frank Lampard has tactically outwitted his old boss in both @premierleague encounters this season. Although on this weeks evidence, very strange that Giroud has been so underused by him. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) February 22, 2020

Son was sent off for an upward movement on Rudiger with barely any contact. Lo Celso today no red with downward pressure that bent the players leg - go figure. — Craig Burley (@CBurleyESPN) February 22, 2020