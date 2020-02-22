Quick links

Michael Owen reacts to Tottenham defeat to Chelsea, gives verdict on Giovani Lo Celso incident

Michael Owen working as a pundit for Amazon Prime during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux on December 27, 2019 in Wolverhampton,...
Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have lost to Chelsea.

Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea reacts to Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22,...

Michael Owen has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Chelsea this afternoon.

The former Liverpool and Manchester United striker has also given his take on Giovani Lo Celso not getting sent off.

Tottenham have suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Chelsea away from home at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

 

Olivier Giroud put the Blues in the lead after 15 minutes, and Marcos Alonso doubled the advantage in the opening minutes of the second half.

Just minutes later Lo Celso appeared to stand on Cesar Azpilicueta's ankle, but VAR ruled that it was not a red-card offence.

An own goal from Antonio Rudiger in the 89th minute gave some hope to Spurs, but it was too little, too late.

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Mason Mount of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22,...

Owen, who played with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard for the England International football team, has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the win for the Blues, and he is also surprised that Lo Celso was not dismissed.

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has also given his take on the controversial incident.

 

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur and Willian of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

