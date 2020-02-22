Quick links

Marcelo Bielsa’s response when asked about Kalvin Phillips injury today

Kalvin Phillips suffered an injury during Leeds United’s Championship’s game against Reading on Saturday.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has admitted to Leeds Live that he does not know if the injury suffered by Kalvin Phillips against Reading is serious or not.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder started for Leeds in their Championship game against Reading at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Englishman could not complete the match and was substituted in the 37th minute due to injury.

 

Leeds boss Bielsa has admitted that he does not know if the injury suffered by Phillips is serious or not.

Bielsa told Leeds Live when asked about the injury suffered by Phillips: “I think it’s a kick. I don’t know if it’s serious or not.”

Fingers crossed

Leeds fans will hope that the injury suffered by Phillips is not serious, as he is a very important player for the team.

During the recent three-game suspension of the defensive midfielder, the Whites did not have a great time.

With the season now heading to the business end, Leeds will want to play Phillips week in and week out, as he is one of the best players in the Championship and is arguably the only one of his kind in the Whites’ team.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

