Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

'Long time no see': £50m-rated star sends message to Aston Villa fans

Shane Callaghan
John McGinn of Aston Villa looks on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on December 08, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa's midfield general has been sidelined for almost two months.

John McGinn of Aston Villa looks on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on December 08, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

It's fair to say that Aston Villa have done okay since losing John McGinn in December, but only okay.

The Scotland international hasn't kicked a ball for the Premier League side in any competition since Boxing Day after picking up an injury in 3-1 home defeat by Southampton.

Despite missing their midfield general, Aston Villa have had quite a few positive results since.

Dean Smith's side have reached the final of the League Cup without the £50 million-rated star [The Sun], beating Leicester City over two legs.

 

And in the Premier League, the Villans have beaten Burnley and Watford, and narrowly lost to a last-minute goal from Tottenham last week.

They've done alright, but Smith's troops would be doing a lot better with somebody like McGInn - who has scored against Arsenal and Spurs this season - and it looks like he's on the comeback trail.

The 25-year-old posted a photo of his boots on Instagram, accompanied by a 'Long time no see' caption which might suggest that he's set to return to training.

Aston Villa fans will want the Scot back as soon as possible.

With the team battling relegation, the Villa, who are only one point and one place above the drop zone, need him back as soon as possible and the idea of him being fit for the run-in is very exciting.

Supporters of Aston Villa display a banner in favour of John McGinn who has the nickname of Meatball during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Watford FC at Villa Park on...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch