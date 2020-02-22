'Long time no see': £50m-rated star sends message to Aston Villa fans

Aston Villa's midfield general has been sidelined for almost two months.

It's fair to say that Aston Villa have done okay since losing John McGinn in December, but only okay.

The Scotland international hasn't kicked a ball for the Premier League side in any competition since Boxing Day after picking up an injury in 3-1 home defeat by Southampton.

Despite missing their midfield general, Aston Villa have had quite a few positive results since.

Dean Smith's side have reached the final of the League Cup without the £50 million-rated star [The Sun], beating Leicester City over two legs.

And in the Premier League, the Villans have beaten Burnley and Watford, and narrowly lost to a last-minute goal from Tottenham last week.

They've done alright, but Smith's troops would be doing a lot better with somebody like McGInn - who has scored against Arsenal and Spurs this season - and it looks like he's on the comeback trail.

The 25-year-old posted a photo of his boots on Instagram, accompanied by a 'Long time no see' caption which might suggest that he's set to return to training.

Aston Villa fans will want the Scot back as soon as possible.

With the team battling relegation, the Villa, who are only one point and one place above the drop zone, need him back as soon as possible and the idea of him being fit for the run-in is very exciting.