Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'Loaned next year': Some Leeds fans are concerned about one Orta signing

Aiden Cusick
Leeds fans show their support during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ian Poveda was one of three players to arrive at Leeds United in January.

Leeds fans show their support during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Some Leeds United fans are expressing concern over one Whites youngster's situation.

Ian Poveda was signed by Leeds from Manchester City in the January transfer window, replacing Jack Clarke who had returned to his parent club Tottenham Hotspur.

 

But Poveda has yet to make his first-team debut, despite having made the bench on two occasions, and that is unlikely to change this weekend after he played the full 90 minutes for the Whites Under-23s on Friday evening.

This is what those of a Leeds persuasion are saying about the England youth international on Twitter...

Gaetano Berardi, Oliver Casey, Robbie Gotts, Mateusz Bogusz and Alfie McCalmont were other notable appearance makers at York's Bootham Crescent ground. 

Bobby Kamwa scored Leeds' goal midway through the first half, but Chem Campbell equalised for Wolves late on.

Ian Poveda of Manchester City in action during the Premier League Asia Trophy Final between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Hongkou Football Stadium on July 20, 2019 in...

The Whites' first team host Reading at Elland Road on Saturday, a game which has a 3pm kick-off time.

Marcelo Bielsa's side remain second in the Championship after Fulham failed to beat Derby County on Friday. 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch