'Loaned next year': Some Leeds fans are concerned about one Orta signing

Ian Poveda was one of three players to arrive at Leeds United in January.

Some Leeds United fans are expressing concern over one Whites youngster's situation.

Ian Poveda was signed by Leeds from Manchester City in the January transfer window, replacing Jack Clarke who had returned to his parent club Tottenham Hotspur.

But Poveda has yet to make his first-team debut, despite having made the bench on two occasions, and that is unlikely to change this weekend after he played the full 90 minutes for the Whites Under-23s on Friday evening.

This is what those of a Leeds persuasion are saying about the England youth international on Twitter...

One day Poveda will play for the first team — Lucas Gibson (@LucasG1998) February 21, 2020

Poor Poveda not got a chance why sign him ffs — iron 16 (@nick0510) February 21, 2020

Poveda another waste of money — Scott (@Scott25229100) February 21, 2020

If we go up he will be loaned out next year lol bizarre signing when we needed someone 1st team ready — Micky Padge (@mickipadgett) February 21, 2020

All the comments re Poveda. He’s quite clearly not doing enough (behind the scenes that we don’t see) to warrant a place in the first team squad. #inbielsawetrust — Lee Goddard (@Godders17) February 21, 2020

Poveda bang average again tonight. I’m not entirely sure it was a “1st team” signing myself in the slightest. #lufc — LufcSS (@LufcAlaw) February 21, 2020

They weren't lying when they said he was a replacement for Jack Clarke — Liam David Seaman. (@LiamDavidSeaman) February 21, 2020

Gaetano Berardi, Oliver Casey, Robbie Gotts, Mateusz Bogusz and Alfie McCalmont were other notable appearance makers at York's Bootham Crescent ground.

Bobby Kamwa scored Leeds' goal midway through the first half, but Chem Campbell equalised for Wolves late on.

The Whites' first team host Reading at Elland Road on Saturday, a game which has a 3pm kick-off time.

Marcelo Bielsa's side remain second in the Championship after Fulham failed to beat Derby County on Friday.