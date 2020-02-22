Juventus reportedly join race to sign Arsenal target Donyell Malen who Arsene Wenger sold for £500k

Arsenal have been linked with PSV Eindhoven ace Donyell Malen.

According to CalcioMercato, Juventus have joined the race to sign PSV Eindhoven’s Donyell Malen who Arsenal previously sold for a bargain £500,000.

The PSV youngster has scored 16 goals and has two assists in 25 games this season.

The striker was previously on Arsenal’s books. The Gunners opted to let him go on the cheap, and The Mirror claim they now want him back for £50 million.

Malen, 21, is quick, powerful and has an eye for goal.

Arsenal’s decision to let him go was baffling with hindsight but perhaps he failed to demonstrate his potential to former manager Arsene Wenger.

CalcioMercato claim Juve will sit down with agent Mino Raiola to help facilitate a deal and the Italian giants haven’t been put off by his skyrocketed value.

They are confident Malen can follow Matthijs de Ligt and make the jump to Serie A.

Arsenal, now under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, need to look to the future and signing players with big potential to grow at the club should be at the top of their agenda this summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turns 31 in June. The Gabon striker has an abundance of ability, but he likely won’t be around at the Emirates for too much longer.