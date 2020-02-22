Quick links

Premier League

Jurgen Klopp says he’s urging Liverpool 25-year-old to do ‘what he does naturally’

Subhankar Mondal
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on February 21, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Takumi Minamino joined Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the January transfer window.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Takumi Minamino of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on February 21, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken highly of attacker Takumi Minamino to The Liverpool Echo.

Klopp has said that the 25-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, tries to do everything.

The German coach has added that he wants the Japan international to play his natural game.

 

Klopp told The Liverpool Echo: “Taki finds here a completely different situation. That’s normal. We have no problems, nowhere really (for him to start) particularly in an offensive position, but we need variation at moments. Taki tries everything.

“Against the ball he is top class, but if you ask him, although he doesn’t say it, he wants to do what we want him to do. But we want him to do what he does naturally.

“That’s the time we need, and you lose a little bit of quality in that period until you fight back (to your best).”

Takumi Minamino of Liverpool trains during the UEFA Champions League football match, round 16, played between Atletico de Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano stadium on February...

Stats

Minamino joined Liverpool from RB Salzburg in the January transfer window for a fee reported by The Liverpool Echo to be worth £7.25 million.

According to WhoScored, the 25-year-old has played just 66 minutes in the Premier League for the Reds.

Before his move to the Reds, the attacker made 11 starts and three substitute appearances in the league and five times in the Champions League for Salzburg this season, according to WhoScored.

Next season

Minamino is unlikely to make a massive impact at Liverpool this season, but the 25-year-old will be an important player for the Reds for the 2020-21 campaign.

The Japan International will be a good option on the substitutes’ bench, and he could even establish himself in the first team.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on February 21, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch