Jurgen Klopp says he’s urging Liverpool 25-year-old to do ‘what he does naturally’

Takumi Minamino joined Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken highly of attacker Takumi Minamino to The Liverpool Echo.

Klopp has said that the 25-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, tries to do everything.

The German coach has added that he wants the Japan international to play his natural game.

Klopp told The Liverpool Echo: “Taki finds here a completely different situation. That’s normal. We have no problems, nowhere really (for him to start) particularly in an offensive position, but we need variation at moments. Taki tries everything.

“Against the ball he is top class, but if you ask him, although he doesn’t say it, he wants to do what we want him to do. But we want him to do what he does naturally.

“That’s the time we need, and you lose a little bit of quality in that period until you fight back (to your best).”

Stats

Minamino joined Liverpool from RB Salzburg in the January transfer window for a fee reported by The Liverpool Echo to be worth £7.25 million.

According to WhoScored, the 25-year-old has played just 66 minutes in the Premier League for the Reds.

Before his move to the Reds, the attacker made 11 starts and three substitute appearances in the league and five times in the Champions League for Salzburg this season, according to WhoScored.

Next season

Minamino is unlikely to make a massive impact at Liverpool this season, but the 25-year-old will be an important player for the Reds for the 2020-21 campaign.

The Japan International will be a good option on the substitutes’ bench, and he could even establish himself in the first team.