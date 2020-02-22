Jose Mourinho says 3 Tottenham Hotspur players are ‘trying to do miracles’

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur lost against Chelsea on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has named three players who cannot do any more than what they are doing right now, as quoted in Football.London.

Spurs boss Mourinho believes that Lucas Moura, Giovani Lo Celso and Steven Bergwijn are doing the best they can playing in unfamiliar positions.

The former Manchester United boss made the comments following Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea away from home at Stamford Bridge in London in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Mourinho told Football.London: “I’m so proud of the boys they fought for the last seconds until a result.

“I cannot ask more from them, especially Lucas, Lo Celso, Bergwijn these boys that are playing every minute and trying to do miracles in positions that are not their positions. I cannot complain.”

Top-Four Challenge

Lucas is playing as a striker, and that is not his natural position, but there is no other option with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both injured.

Spurs still do have a lot of quality players, and it is time that they step up and head coach Mourinho finds a system for them to flourish in.

While the loss at the hands of Chelsea in the London derby will be a bitter blow for Spurs, there is still time for Tottenham to catch the Blues, but they need to start put together a run of positive results now.