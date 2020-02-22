Quick links

Jose Mourinho says 3 Tottenham Hotspur players are ‘trying to do miracles’

Subhankar Mondal
Tottenham Manager José Mourinho looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur lost against Chelsea on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has named three players who cannot do any more than what they are doing right now, as quoted in Football.London.

Spurs boss Mourinho believes that Lucas Moura, Giovani Lo Celso and Steven Bergwijn are doing the best they can playing in unfamiliar positions.

The former Manchester United boss made the comments following Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea away from home at Stamford Bridge in London in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

 

Mourinho told Football.London: “I’m so proud of the boys they fought for the last seconds until a result.

“I cannot ask more from them, especially Lucas, Lo Celso, Bergwijn these boys that are playing every minute and trying to do miracles in positions that are not their positions. I cannot complain.”

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on ahead of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Top-Four Challenge

Lucas is playing as a striker, and that is not his natural position, but there is no other option with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both injured.

Spurs still do have a lot of quality players, and it is time that they step up and head coach Mourinho finds a system for them to flourish in.

While the loss at the hands of Chelsea in the London derby will be a bitter blow for Spurs, there is still time for Tottenham to catch the Blues, but they need to start put together a run of positive results now.

Coach of Tottenham Jose Mourinho during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2020 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

