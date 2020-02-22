Quick links

Ian Wright and John Hartson give verdict on Tottenham Hotspur incident

Subhankar Mondal
Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur argues with Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22,...
Tottenham Hotspur have lost against Chelsea this afternoon.

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22,...

Chelsea won against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

The win has enhanced the Blues’ chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season, while it is a blow for Spurs.

However, the main taking point at the moment is the VAR decision not to send Giovani Lo Celso off.

 

In the opening minutes of the second half, after the Blues had gone 2-0 up, Lo Celso made a bad tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta.

VAR decided that it was not a red card, although it certainly looked like the Argentine midfielder should have been dismissed for his challenge.

Former Arsenal stars Ian Wright, Ray Parlour and John Hartson have given their take on the incident.

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Mason Mount of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22,...

Top-four challenge

The defeat to Chelsea means that Tottenham are now four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in fifth place in the Premier League table at the moment.

While Spurs are still very much in the running for a Champions League place, the loss at the hands of the Blues in the London derby will be bitter blow.

Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea is challenged by Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

