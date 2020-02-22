Ian Wright and John Hartson give verdict on Tottenham Hotspur incident

Tottenham Hotspur have lost against Chelsea this afternoon.

Chelsea won against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

The win has enhanced the Blues’ chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season, while it is a blow for Spurs.

However, the main taking point at the moment is the VAR decision not to send Giovani Lo Celso off.

In the opening minutes of the second half, after the Blues had gone 2-0 up, Lo Celso made a bad tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta.

VAR decided that it was not a red card, although it certainly looked like the Argentine midfielder should have been dismissed for his challenge.

Former Arsenal stars Ian Wright, Ray Parlour and John Hartson have given their take on the incident.

How is that not a red card?!!!!! — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) February 22, 2020

Lo Celso a very lucky boy.. no attempt to get the ball. Its a red card every day of the week. — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) February 22, 2020

How’s that not a red card at Chelsea? — Ray Parlour (@RealRomfordPele) February 22, 2020

Top-four challenge

The defeat to Chelsea means that Tottenham are now four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in fifth place in the Premier League table at the moment.

While Spurs are still very much in the running for a Champions League place, the loss at the hands of the Blues in the London derby will be bitter blow.