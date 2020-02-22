FIFA 20: All Acuña Shapeshifters Team 1 challenges to get 87-rated CM Ultimate Team card

All the Acuña Shapeshifters Team 1 challenges to get 87-rated CM Ultimate Team card variant of the FIFA 20 player.

EA have announced the Shapeshifters Team 1 for FIFA 20. There were a bevy of predictions made in advance of the launch, and some of these estimations turned out to be correct with the likes of Marcelo and Lucas Moura. In addition to the team comprising of these players, there is also an 87-rated Ultimate Team card variant of Acuña as a CM that can only be unlocked by completing specific challenges and objectives.

As for what the Shapeshifters Team 1 is exactly, it's essentially a bunch of Ultimate Team cards comprising of players positioned in different roles than their starting FIFA 20 position. For example, some CBs have been transitioned into CMs and some CFs have been converted into RWs/RMs.

Below you'll discover the entire Shapeshifters Team 1 selection as well as the challenges and objectives that need to be unlocked to get the 87-rated Acuña card.

FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Team 1

The FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Team 1 includes the following players:

Lionel Messi (RW-CF) - 96

Marcelo (LB-CAM) - 91

David Luiz (CB-CDM) - 91

Ben Yedder (CF-RW) - 90

Mertens (CF-LW) - 90

Riyad Mahrez (RW-CAM) - 89

Lucas Moura (CF-RM) - 87

Kondogbia (CDM-CB) - 87

Cueye (CDM-CB) - 87

Atal (RB-ST) - 86

Mbabu (LB-CDM) - 86

Hateboer (RM-RB) - 86

Renato Sanches (CM-LB) - 86

Kainz (LM-CAM) - 85

Nandez (CM-CB) - 84

Those are the 15 FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Team 1 players that can be unlocked through packs. Unfortunately, there's no 99-rated Kyle Walker as goalkeeper.

However, in addition to the above 15 players, there is also Mkhitaryan and Acuña who can be unlocked.

Former Arsenal player Mkhitaryan has changed from an 81-rated RM to an 88-rated CAM, and he is locked behind SBC requirements.

Meanwhile, Acuña requires you to complete a bunch of challenges and objectives.

FIFA 20 Acuña Shapeshifters Team 1 challenges

You must complete a set of challenges and objectives to get the FIFA 20 Acuña Shapeshifters Team 1 card.

The FIFA 20 Acuña Shapeshifters challenges are as follows:

World class composure

Score a finesse goal using Argentinean players in three separate Squad Battle matches on minimum World Class difficulty or Rivals.

Reward: 7-match loan Acuña

Driven to score:

Score a low driven shot in two separate Rivals matches using Liga NOS players.

Reward: Two Players Pack

Midfield Maverick:

Assist two goals using Midfielders in two separate Squad Battles wins on minimum World Class difficulty or Rivals.

Reward: Gold Pack

Eye for Assists:

Assist a goal with a through ball in 3 separate Rivals wins.

Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack

Complete CM:

Score in 10 separate Rivals wins using Argentinean players.

Reward: Electrum Players Pack

HOW TO: Score a low-driven shot in FIFA 20 for the Acuña challenge

You only have until February 28th to complete the FIFA 20 Acuña Shapeshifters challenges.