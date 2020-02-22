Quick links

Everton

Newcastle United

Sheffield United

Crystal Palace

Southampton

Premier League

'Extremely talented': Reported £21.5m Everton and Newcastle target backed for big-money move

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton and Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United smile during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on January...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Countless Premier League clubs have been linked with Club Brugge's Emmanuel Dennis including Everton and Newcastle United.

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis forward of Club Brugge celebrates scoring a goal with a statement during the Jupiler Pro League match between Club Brugge and KAA Gent at the Jan Breydel...

Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh has tipped reported Newcastle and Sheffield United target Emmanuel Dennis to seal a big-money move in the near future after his Europa League heroics against Manchester United.

A man who shot to fame with as stunning brace at the Santiago Bernabau last year continues to make a name for himself on the continent.

Dennis showcased his searing pace to spring beyond Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s errant back line to lob Brugge into the lead during Thursday night’s 1-1 Europa League draw in Belgium.

Emmanuel Dennis of Club Bruegge controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Club Brugge KV and Paris Saint-Germain at Jan Breydel Stadium on October 22, 2019...

With one burst of acceleration and a lethal finish, the 22-year-old Nigeria international reminded everyone why he is being linked with a £21.5 million move to Sheffield United, Newcastle, Brighton and Watford (HLN).

And Oliseh, the legendary Nigerian midfielder who represented Juventus and Borussia Dortmund during a storied career, is backing Dennis to follow in his own esteemed footsteps.

Southampton have also been linked, via FootMercato, with striker-seeking Crystal Palace and Everton completing the ever-growing list of clubs keeping a very close eye on one of 2019/20’s breakthrough stars.

Over the last nine months or so, reigning Jupiler League champions Genk have lost Sander Berge, Mbwana Samatta and Leandro Trossard joining clubs on the other side of the Channel.

Now, the vultures are circling above Club Brugge.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Emmanuel Dennis of Club Brugge celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Club Brugge and...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch