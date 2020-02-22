'Extremely talented': Reported £21.5m Everton and Newcastle target backed for big-money move

Countless Premier League clubs have been linked with Club Brugge's Emmanuel Dennis including Everton and Newcastle United.

Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh has tipped reported Newcastle and Sheffield United target Emmanuel Dennis to seal a big-money move in the near future after his Europa League heroics against Manchester United.

A man who shot to fame with as stunning brace at the Santiago Bernabau last year continues to make a name for himself on the continent.

Dennis showcased his searing pace to spring beyond Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s errant back line to lob Brugge into the lead during Thursday night’s 1-1 Europa League draw in Belgium.

With one burst of acceleration and a lethal finish, the 22-year-old Nigeria international reminded everyone why he is being linked with a £21.5 million move to Sheffield United, Newcastle, Brighton and Watford (HLN).

And Oliseh, the legendary Nigerian midfielder who represented Juventus and Borussia Dortmund during a storied career, is backing Dennis to follow in his own esteemed footsteps.

He Is Extremely talented, fast, technical, strong and scores goals! Always a pleasure to watch our Nigeria's own Emmanuel Dennis play for Brugge. Man. U's defence-line can testify. He is definitely knocking on the door of the big leagues. #CluMnu pic.twitter.com/WQqWaDo9O4 — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) February 20, 2020

Southampton have also been linked, via FootMercato, with striker-seeking Crystal Palace and Everton completing the ever-growing list of clubs keeping a very close eye on one of 2019/20’s breakthrough stars.

Over the last nine months or so, reigning Jupiler League champions Genk have lost Sander Berge, Mbwana Samatta and Leandro Trossard joining clubs on the other side of the Channel.

Now, the vultures are circling above Club Brugge.