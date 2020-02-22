Meet the Endeavour series 7 episode 3 cast: Jessica Hayles, Lucy Black and Marianne Oldham

Episode 3 of the 2020 series of Endeavour brings with it some newcomers. So, let's get acquainted.

ITV series Endeavour kicked off in 2013 as a prequel to Inspector Morse.

The hugely popular show is back in 2020 for a seventh series and brings with it some new faces in episode 3.

We're all familiar with DS Endeavour Morse and DCI Fred Thursday, (played by Shaun Evans and Roger Allam). But, there are some new faces set to appear in series 7 of the show who some viewers may not recognise.

Episode 3, 'Zenana', airs on Sunday, February 23rd at 8 pm on ITV, so let's not wait any longer. Who are the new cast members to Endeavour series 7 episode 3?

Endeavour series 7 episode 3 cast

As highlighted by IMDb, here are the cast members of Endeavour series 7 episode 3:

- Shaun Evans as DC Endeavour Morse

- Roger Allam as DI Fred Thursday

- Anton Lesser as Chief Supt Reginald Bright

- James Bradshaw as Dr Max DeBryn

- Sean Rigby as PC Jim Strange

- Abigail Thaw as Dorothea Frazil

- Caroline O'Neill as Win Thursday

- Ryan Gage as Ludo Talenti

- Stephanie Leonidas as Violetta Talenti

- Carol Royle as Mrs Bright

- Richard Harrington as Dr Dai Ferman

- Jessica Hayles as Elaine Fairchild

- Lucy Black as Juliet Baring

- Marianne Oldham as Magdalena Byrne

Who is Jessica Hayles?

Playing Elaine Fairchild in episode 3 of Endeavour is actress Jess Hayles.

She's previously appeared in other TV shows such as Doctor Who as well as a 2015 short film Listen To Me. Jessica is also the voice of 'Tasha the Tavernkeeper' in Xbox game Sea of Thieves.

With a following of around 1,000, Jess is on Twitter as @JessHayles.

Meet Lucy Black

You may recognise actress Lucy Black from previous roles she's played. Lucy has appeared in many TV series including The Durrells, Call the Midwife, Gentleman Jack, Jericho, Doctors and more.

Now, she plays Juliet Baring in Endeavour. Episode 3 sees Endeavour take on what looks like a freak accident at Lady Matilda's College but in true detective style, he finds a link between a series of events that have taken place across Oxford.

Marianne Oldham stars in Endeavour episode 3

Last, but by no means least, Marianne Oldham is also set to appear in episode 3.

The actress has appeared in films Silent Girl, Absolutely Anything and Finding Your Feet as well as TV series WPC56, Doctors, The Crimson Field, Foyle's War and A Very English Scandal.

Episode 3 of Endeavour sees Marianne play Magdalena Byrne. You can find the actress on Twitter @marianneoldham.

