Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

‘Embarrassment’: Aston Villa boss Dean Smith shares thoughts on Saints game in strong-worded rant

Tom Thorogood
Dean Smith Manager of Aston Villa during the FA Cup Third Round match between Aston Villa and Swansea City at Villa Park on January 05, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa lost 2-0 at Southampton.

Dean Smith the manager

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has labelled his side’s performance against Southampton an embarrassment after they crashed to a 2-0 defeat, Birmingham Mail report.

Goals from Shane Long and Stuart Armstrong gave the Saints all three points.

It was nothing less than the home side deserved after they dominated Villa throughout. Southampton had 28 shots compared to Villa’s four, with nine on target.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Smith feels some Villa players let themselves down.

“My feelings are one of embarrassment, I suppose. The performance was dreadful highlighted in the first 20 minutes. Players who last week you'd said put in good performances were poor today,” Smith explained.

“The thing that hurt me the most was a that lack of fight, particularly in the first half. I thought Watford (away) was bad but today was on a par with that.”

“They were poor today. It's not about me, it's about them. They've let themselves down.”

 

Villa headed into the game with players looking to cement a starting place ahead of next weekend’s Carabao Cup final with Manchester City.

That should have given the side extra motivation. However, the Villans were second best throughout, and they leave themselves with plenty of work to do.

Dean Smith’s side remain in 17th position in the Premier League table, one point above Watford who play on Sunday and West Ham United who travel to Liverpool on Monday.

Villa will be hoping for a favour or two as they may well be back in the bottom three by the time they face Leicester City away on March 9.

Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa and Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park on September 16, 2019 in Birmingham,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch