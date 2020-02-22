Quick links

Premier League

‘Doesn’t grow on trees’: Legend wants new contract for reported Liverpool target

Subhankar Mondal
Tony Adams chats with Martin Keown during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.
Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Olympiacos FC and Arsenal FC at Karaiskakis Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Piraeus, Greece.

Martin Keown has said that he wants Arsenal to hand Bukayo Saka a new contract amid reported interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, as quoted in Football.Lonon.

Saka is in the final 18 months of his contract at Arsenal, and Liverpool and United are monitoring his situation, according to The Daily Mail.

Arsenal legend Keown has raved about the 18-year-old, who can operate as a winger, full-back or winger-back, and believes that the Gunners should tie him down to a new deal.

 

Football.London quotes Keown as saying about Saka: “We know the importance of it and you hope that his head isn’t turned, and that Arsenal is his club.

“It is massively important for the youth system. He has come through the academy and you have got to have that light at the end of the tunnel for these youngsters.

“He is the one now, he is the talking point. [Gabriel] Martinelli has been brought in as a youngster, but [Bukayo] Saka, with his intelligence of movement and the quality of the pass, that doesn’t grow on trees. They have got to nail the player down to a new deal as soon as possible.”

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on February 19, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Saka has made 11 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, providing two assists in the process.

The teenager has also made five appearances in the Europa League for the North London outfit this campaign, scoring two goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Arsenal stay

Saka is a very good player who is progressing well, and it would make sense for Arsenal to hand him a new contract as a reward for his development over the past months.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on February 22, 2020 in St Albans, England.B

