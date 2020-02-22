‘Definitely a Gooner’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to rival’s heroics today

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly wanted to sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Olivier Giroud for Chelsea against their team.

Spurs suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea away from home at Stamford Bridge in the London derby on Saturday afternoon.

Giroud started the Premier League game and scored the opening goal in the 15th minute.

According to WhoScored, the former Arsenal striker took four shots of which two were on target, had a pass accuracy of 65.6%, won six headers, took 40 touches, and made one interception and one clearance.

So far this season, the 33-year-old striker has made three starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

The France international striker was wanted by Tottenham in the January transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

The result means that Chelsea are now four points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham in fourth place in the Premier League.

Some Tottenham fans have given their take on the performance of Giroud for Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

Below are some of the best comments:

Shouldve signed Giroud — THFC LB (@ThfcLb) February 22, 2020

Giroud hadn’t scored in the league for 325 days. Shock it’d be against spurs, definitely a gooner... — CM (@CMills90THFC) February 22, 2020

No goal since April 2019 barely played all season linked with spurs in January. Giroud was nailed on to score wasnt he? — Simmo (@thfc1983) February 22, 2020

Bergwijn has work-rate in abundance, relatively clever with his decision making, but is another one that cannot play as a striker.



Giroud would have undoubtedly been an sset for us, and an attacking cohesion to play the ball through and around,with the lack of a current system — Leighroy (@Leighroy_THFC) February 22, 2020

Giroud was key.



If #thfc had him in january, Spurs would have won today.#CHETOT — David Williams (@DavidWilliamsDK) February 22, 2020