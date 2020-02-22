Quick links

‘Definitely a Gooner’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to rival’s heroics today

Subhankar Mondal
Olivier Giroud of Chelsea runs on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly wanted to sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Olivier Giroud for Chelsea against their team.

Spurs suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea away from home at Stamford Bridge in the London derby on Saturday afternoon.

Giroud started the Premier League game and scored the opening goal in the 15th minute.

According to WhoScored, the former Arsenal striker took four shots of which two were on target, had a pass accuracy of 65.6%, won six headers, took 40 touches, and made one interception and one clearance.

 

So far this season, the 33-year-old striker has made three starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

The France international striker was wanted by Tottenham in the January transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

The result means that Chelsea are now four points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham in fourth place in the Premier League.

Some Tottenham fans have given their take on the performance of Giroud for Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

