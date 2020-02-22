Conor Hourihane responds to Aston Villa fan on Twitter

Aston Villa suffered another abject defeat this afternoon.

Aston Villa slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat away to Southampton today.

Shane Long's opener after eight minutes saw Aston Villa endure a terrible start, before Stuart Armstrong made sure of the win late on.

It wasn't only the result which has upset fans of the West Midlands club, but also the performance.

Dean Smith's side went into the game only one point and one place above the relegation zone, but a Watford or a West Ham United win over the coming days would see Aston Villa end this gameweek in the bottom three.

The Villans, who didn't muster a single shot at St Mary's, have a League Cup final against Manchester City next week and a furious Smith revealed afterwards that some players had cost themselves a spot in the first XI at Wembley.

Conor Hourihane slotted into Aston Villa's midfield for the final half-an-hour but was unable to make a huge impact.

Here's what the Republic of Ireland international responded to a fan on Twitter after the game:

No problem mate. Just wanted to see what you ment that’s all because I care and hurting just as much as you. Sticking together is the only way out of this. UTV — Conor Hourihane (@ConorHourihane) February 22, 2020