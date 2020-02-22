Confirmed: Leeds United lineup at Elland Road today

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United will face Reading at Elland Road in the Championship this afternoon.

Leeds United will be looking to build on their win against Bristol City when thy take on Reading at Elland Road in the Championship this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side got the better of City 1-0 at home in the Championship last weekend.

The Whites will head into the match against Reading at home high on confidence and will be optimistic of picking up all three points from the encounter.

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 59 points from 33 matches, four points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Meanwhile, Reading currently find themselves 15th in the standings with 42 points from 33 matches,

The Royals are unlikely to face worries of relegation and are not going to finish in the top six.

Leeds will have to be at their very best starting from the first minute, as Reading will take advantage of any slip-ups.

This is how Leeds will line up against Reading at Elland Road in the Championship this afternoon:

Marcelo keeps his faith with the same Starting XI that defeated Bristol City 1-0 at Elland Road last week — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 22, 2020

SUBS - Meslier, Casey, Alioski, Douglas, Shackleton, Roberts, Augustin. pic.twitter.com/hUagmvo9MJ — BBC West Yorkshire Sport (@WYSdaily) February 22, 2020