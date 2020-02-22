Confirmed Chelsea v Tottenham lineups: Ndombele starts, Alli on the bench

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.

Chelsea go with Willy Caballero in goal, as Frank Lampard has once again left Kepa Arrizabalaga on the bench.

It's a back three in front of Caballero today as Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen all start as central defenders.

Reece James and Marcos Alonso feature as the wing backs for Chelsea, with Mateo Kovacic joining Jorginho in the middle of the park.

Ross Barkley is handed a rare start today, joining Mason Mount in playing just off Olivier Giroud in the Chelsea attack, as Tammy Abraham is only fit for the bench.

Kurt Zouma, Emerson, Billy Gilmour, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Willian join Kepa and Abraham on the Chelsea bench today.

Meanwhile, Tottenham appear to have gone to a back five today, as Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Ben Davies all start in front of Hugo Lloris.

Tanguy Ndombele is given a start today, joining Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso in the middle of the park as Eric Dier is dropped to the bench.

Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn start in attack, with the two wingers relied upon for goals with Son Heung-min and Harry Kane out injured.

Dele Alli is only on the bench too, alongside Dier, Paulo Gazzaniga, Serge Aurier, Oliver Skipp, Gedson Fernandes and Erik Lamela.

Chelsea lineup Starting: Willy Caballero

Marcos Alonso

César Azpilicueta

Andreas Christensen

Reece James

Antonio Rüdiger

Ross Barkley

Jorginho

Mateo Kovačić

Mason Mount

Olivier Giroud Substitutes: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Emerson Palmieri, Kurt Zouma, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham, Willian. Tottenham lineup Starting: Hugo Lloris

Toby Alderweireld

Ben Davies

Davinson Sánchez

Jan Vertonghen

Giovani Lo Celso

Lucas

Tanguy Ndombele

Harry Winks

Steven Bergwijn Substitutes: Paulo Gazzaniga, Serge Aurier, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Gedson Fernandes, Érik Lamela, Oliver Skipp.