Burnley's decision to retain £11m reported Rangers and Nottingham Forest target Matej Vydra now justified

Rangers and Nottingham Forest were linked with Burnley's Matej Vydra.

Reported Rangers and Nottingham Forest target Matej Vydra scored again on Saturday as Burnley defeated Bournemouth 3-0 in the Premier League.

Vydra, who cost Burnley £11 million from Derby County, almost left in January.

According to the Glasgow Evening Times, the Czech Republic international was seemingly set to move to Rangers on deadline day. However, Burnley opted to reject the move.

The Bristol Post also claim Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion were keen on a deal for Vydra. A move, however, failed to materialise.

Burnley seemingly decided against allowing Vydra to leave as fellow strikers Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes are injured. The duo have scored 16 of the Clarets’ 33 top-flight goals this season, showing their importance.

But Vydra has come in and shown his worth. The former Derby County man scored the winner in the 2-1 win at Southampton last week and notched again as Burnley beat the Cherries 3-0.

The 27-year-old has featured just eight times in the Premier League this season.

Rangers and Forest could do with his sort of prolificacy in-front of goal as both reported suitors have struggled to find the net of late.

Gers have lost ground to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic after a recent 0-0 draw at home to Aberdeen and a 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock. Celtic have scored 18 more goals than Rangers this season, that difference may land them the title.

Forest, meanwhile, have lost ground on their automatic promotion rivals after a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to Charlton and a 0-0 draw with Queens Park Rangers.

Burnley’s latest victory aided by Vydra moves them up to eighth in the table, three points off fifth and a whopping 13 clear of the relegation zone.