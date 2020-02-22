Quick links

'Bring him', 'Too old': Some fans react as their club linked with Liverpool midfielder

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on February 21, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is reportedly on Southampton's radar.

Some Southampton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana.

According to The Express, Southampton are interested in bringing Lallana back to St. Mary's Stadium in the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old England international is out of contract at the Reds at the end of the season, and the Saints are among the clubs reported to be interested in securing his services on a free transfer.

Lallana came through the youth academy at Southampton and established himself as a key player in the first team.

 

The midfielder made over 200 appearances for the Saints before switching to Liverpool in the summer of 2014 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £25 million.

The 31-year-old has had injury problems in recent seasons and is now essentially a squad player at the Merseyside outfit.

According to WhoScored, Lallana has made three starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made five starts and eight substitute appearances in the league for the Reds, according to WhoScored.

Some Southampton fans have taken to Twitter to give their take on speculation regarding Lallana.

