'Bring him', 'Too old': Some fans react as their club linked with Liverpool midfielder

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is reportedly on Southampton's radar.





Some Southampton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana.

According to The Express, Southampton are interested in bringing Lallana back to St. Mary's Stadium in the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old England international is out of contract at the Reds at the end of the season, and the Saints are among the clubs reported to be interested in securing his services on a free transfer.

Lallana came through the youth academy at Southampton and established himself as a key player in the first team.

The midfielder made over 200 appearances for the Saints before switching to Liverpool in the summer of 2014 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £25 million.

The 31-year-old has had injury problems in recent seasons and is now essentially a squad player at the Merseyside outfit.

According to WhoScored, Lallana has made three starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made five starts and eight substitute appearances in the league for the Reds, according to WhoScored.





Some Southampton fans have taken to Twitter to give their take on speculation regarding Lallana.

Below are some of the best comments:

Definitely not, not after he disrespected the club — steve (@nehroon101) February 20, 2020

One word yes — Terry White (@TexWhite) February 19, 2020

Yep... I’d have him back 100%. There you go, I said it. #SaintsFC eyeing free transfer for Liverpool ace Adam Lallana as Arsenal, Tottenham keen | Football | Sport | https://t.co/VTI2VfafAC https://t.co/a6cv1NKhcR — Dan (@DanBadminton) February 20, 2020

I guess it was inevitable that @SouthamptonFC would be linked to Adam Lallana, after it was announced that he would leave @LFC Personally I wouldn't object on a free transfer, but I don't think St Mary's is his likely destination. #saintsfc #lallana — Ben White (@benino76) February 21, 2020

Can see both sides of this. Always think that you should never go back though. This signing is 100% against our model. When was the last time we signed anyone 26? — Si’sTweets (@smnhrn_) February 19, 2020

He was never a 90 minute man even in his prime let alone now with a newer system designed for youth — Anthony (@saintant) February 19, 2020

No way. Too old, not fit enough. — Proud White Male Boomer (@TheMarkTalbot) February 20, 2020

I’d still welcome him back. Would be an asset. — barry coombes (@BazcazBarry) February 19, 2020

Adam Lallana: Liverpool midfielder set to leave Anfield this summer



My unpopular opinion: bring him home #SaintsFC



Knows how to press, still highly skilful, would be a good option for us. https://t.co/V9ycFyJs1N — Saints FC Podcast (@SaintsFCPodcast) February 19, 2020



