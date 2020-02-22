Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Better than Maguire': Liverpool fans think a 'baby Van Dijk' is coming through

Shane Callaghan
Sepp Van Den Berg of Liverpool celebrates a full time during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury at Anfield on February 4, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Sepp van den Berg was among the goals for Liverpool Under-23s on Friday.

Liverpool fans on Twitter are buzzing for Sepp van den Berg.

The big Dutch centre-back scored the Reds' second goal of a 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town's Under-23s on Friday night.

Van den Berg, who joined Liverpool last summer, stroked home from 12 yards last night after the Terriers youngsters failed to clear a set-piece.

Big things are expected of the defender who only turned 18 in December.

 

And here's how Liverpool supporters reacted to his goal:

The Netherlands Under-19 international is yet to make a Premier League debut under Klopp, but he has played under the German manager in general.

Van den Berg managed 90 minutes in the pulsating 5-5 draw with Arsenal in a League Cup tie at Anfield earlier this season, and also played the following round.

That one ended in a 5-0 defeat by Aston Villa in the quarter-finals, but it was an Under-23 side and overseen by Neil Critchley, given that Klopp and his senior stars were in Qatar for a FIFA Club World Cup.

Still, the first-team experience bodes well for the youngster and it'll be interesting to see whether Klopp keeps him next season or loans him out.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Sepp van den Berg signs for Liverpool Football Club at Melwood Training Ground on June 26, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

