'Better than Maguire': Liverpool fans think a 'baby Van Dijk' is coming through

Sepp van den Berg was among the goals for Liverpool Under-23s on Friday.
Liverpool fans on Twitter are buzzing for Sepp van den Berg.
The big Dutch centre-back scored the Reds' second goal of a 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town's Under-23s on Friday night.
Van den Berg, who joined Liverpool last summer, stroked home from 12 yards last night after the Terriers youngsters failed to clear a set-piece.
Big things are expected of the defender who only turned 18 in December.
And here's how Liverpool supporters reacted to his goal:
Van den Berg>Maguire— Ssendijja Rustico (@ssedijjar) February 21, 2020
VAMOS LANKY VAN DIJKKKKKK— El Perro (@Nothin2seeher3) February 21, 2020
BABY VAN DIJK— Piia (@PiiaMay) February 21, 2020
Loooool tears in my eyes— Dan (@BoisterousBobby) February 21, 2020
Gerrin there Sepp.— Kathy Donaldson (@KathyDonaldson5) February 21, 2020
wooohooo awesome— helen raybould (@rizz50isles1) February 21, 2020
It’s taken a few months but Sepp van den Berg has found his feet at Liverpool. Thought he was great in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury & he’s started to put a consistent run of good performances together for the U23s. #LFCU23s— The Kopinion (@The_Kopinion) February 21, 2020
Van den berg scored looool tears in my eyes— Dan (@Ifcdan) February 21, 2020
The Netherlands Under-19 international is yet to make a Premier League debut under Klopp, but he has played under the German manager in general.
Van den Berg managed 90 minutes in the pulsating 5-5 draw with Arsenal in a League Cup tie at Anfield earlier this season, and also played the following round.
That one ended in a 5-0 defeat by Aston Villa in the quarter-finals, but it was an Under-23 side and overseen by Neil Critchley, given that Klopp and his senior stars were in Qatar for a FIFA Club World Cup.
Still, the first-team experience bodes well for the youngster and it'll be interesting to see whether Klopp keeps him next season or loans him out.
