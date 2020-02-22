'Better than Maguire': Liverpool fans think a 'baby Van Dijk' is coming through

Sepp van den Berg was among the goals for Liverpool Under-23s on Friday.

Liverpool fans on Twitter are buzzing for Sepp van den Berg.

The big Dutch centre-back scored the Reds' second goal of a 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town's Under-23s on Friday night.

Van den Berg, who joined Liverpool last summer, stroked home from 12 yards last night after the Terriers youngsters failed to clear a set-piece.

Big things are expected of the defender who only turned 18 in December.

And here's how Liverpool supporters reacted to his goal:

The Netherlands Under-19 international is yet to make a Premier League debut under Klopp, but he has played under the German manager in general.

Van den Berg managed 90 minutes in the pulsating 5-5 draw with Arsenal in a League Cup tie at Anfield earlier this season, and also played the following round.

That one ended in a 5-0 defeat by Aston Villa in the quarter-finals, but it was an Under-23 side and overseen by Neil Critchley, given that Klopp and his senior stars were in Qatar for a FIFA Club World Cup.

Still, the first-team experience bodes well for the youngster and it'll be interesting to see whether Klopp keeps him next season or loans him out.