BBC pundit shares what Vincent Kompany told him about Tottenham boss

Tottenham Hotspur are fifth in the Premier League table as things stand.

Kieron Dyer has revealed what Manchester City icon Vincent Kompany told him about Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho.

The pair were on Sky Sports doing punditry work a little before Mourinho was appointed as Mauricio Pochettino's successor at Spurs in November.

Tottenham were 14th in the Premier League when Pochettino was sacked, but now they're fifth and only one point behind Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish.

Kompany left Pep Guardiola's Manchester City as a Premier League champion last term, after leading the Sky Blues to their fourth top-flight title in seven years.

Two of them have been won under the legendary Spaniard and, according to Dyer, Kompany was similarly impressed with the Tottenham head coach in the studio as he was with Guardiola, despite opposing philosophies.

Dyer told BBC Radio 5 Live, when asked how good Mourinho still is as a manager: "I've been to Belgium quite a bit to see Vincent Kompany and Craig Bellamy.

"He [Kompany] said he was in the studio when Mourinho was doing his TV work and he said Mourinho's knowledge is just like Pep's, but Pep starts at the front and works his way to the back, and Mourinho starts at the back and works his way to the front."

The 57-year-old is clearly still a very talented coach and, in time, it'll show at Tottenham. Well, it's already showing and considering Mourinho has been missing a player like Harry Kane for a month, they're doing a pretty good job.

They lost 1-0 to Leipzig in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Wednesday, and it was at home for the English side to make matters worse, but time will tell whether Mourinho - who has won the competition with Porto and Inter Milan - can turn it around.