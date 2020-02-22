BBC pundit names 3 Leeds United players who need to step up today

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United are in Championship action this afternoon.





Noel Whelan has named on BBC Radio Leeds three Leeds United players he wants to step up against Reading this afternoon.

The former Leeds striker has said that he wants winger Helder Costa, attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez and striker Patrick Bamford to show more against the Royals.

Marcelo Bielsa's side will take on Reading at Elland Road in the Championship in a few hours' time.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: "What I will be demanding is a bit more from certain players, Costa, Hernandez."

Whelan added: "Also Patrick Bamford has got to come into play and stand up there and be counted for."





Stats

Costa has made 23 starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Hernandez has made 21 starts and three substitute appearances in the league for the Whites, scoring four goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Bamford has made 31 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for Leeds, scoring 12 goals and provided two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 59 points from 33 matches, four points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.



