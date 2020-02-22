'Average', 'Young Reyes', Very Ramsey-type': Some Arsenal fans react to £140m player rumour

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler.





Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler.

It has been reported that the Gunners are interested in signing Soler from Spanish club Valencia in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that Arsenal have been looking at the 23-year-old for a while, and that the Spaniard has a buyout clause of £140 million.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their take on speculation regarding Soler, and below are some of the best comments.

Looks like a young Reyes — Goat Almighty (@preeburner) February 21, 2020

Bang average player — AllArsenalEverything (@Arsenalnoble) February 21, 2020

Not that my word is gospel, but seriously, he would not be an upgrade whatsoever. — HR (@HGooner24) February 21, 2020

Ewww. No thanks — Dan (@DanAFC94) February 21, 2020

Don’t you remember him when we played Valencia absolute shocking it’s just fake paper talk — (@ArsenalAzr) February 21, 2020

We got pepe we're good — SaliPepe (@AFCSaliba) February 21, 2020

Wait what?

Soler isn’t better than Guendouzi, yeah I said it. — Henry Chimezie Nwokesonye (@RealistHenry) February 22, 2020

That would be swell but, Houssem Aouar is the man, bro can do everything — der Käiser (@BjornXXV) February 21, 2020

The last Spanish midfielder with the last name “Soler” we had was pretty good — KING (@_IKENNA_) February 22, 2020

he is very good he is the same as saul hope this news is true — حزومبل (@Ta_Hazem11) February 21, 2020





Stats

Soler has made 13 starts and two substitute appearances in La Liga for Valencia so far this season, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 23-year-old has also made three starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Los Che so far this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Spaniard made 27 starts and four substitute appearances in the league for Valencia, scoring two goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 23-year-old also made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League last season, and scored two goals and provided two assists in six Champions League games, according to WhoScored.



