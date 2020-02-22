Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'Average', 'Young Reyes', Very Ramsey-type': Some Arsenal fans react to £140m player rumour

Subhankar Mondal
Hans Hateboer of Atalanta (L) battles for the ball with Carlos Soler of Valencia CF (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atalanta and Valencia CF at San...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler.

Carlos Soler of Valencia during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Atalanta and Valencia at Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy on 19 February 2020.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler.

It has been reported that the Gunners are interested in signing Soler from Spanish club Valencia in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that Arsenal have been looking at the 23-year-old for a while, and that the Spaniard has a buyout clause of £140 million.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their take on speculation regarding Soler, and below are some of the best comments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Valencia's Spanish midfielder Carlos Soler during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atalanta and Valencia CF at San Siro Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Milan,...

Stats

Soler has made 13 starts and two substitute appearances in La Liga for Valencia so far this season, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 23-year-old has also made three starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Los Che so far this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Spaniard made 27 starts and four substitute appearances in the league for Valencia, scoring two goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 23-year-old also made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League last season, and scored two goals and provided two assists in six Champions League games, according to WhoScored.

Carlos Soler of Valencia looks dejected during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Atalanta and Valencia at Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy on 19 February 2020.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch