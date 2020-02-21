Will Animal Crossing New Horizons be on 3DS or exclusive to the Nintendo Switch?

All you need to know about whether Animal Crossing New Horizons will be on the Nintendo 3DS as well as Switch.

Animal Crossing New Horizons comes out very soon. We previously hadn't seen a whole of lot of the game after E3 2019 and its delay, but yesterday Nintendo hosted an excellent Direct which showcased a bunch of features. While mostly every Nintendo gamer is looking forward to the series' first title on the Switch, there are still some who are hoping it'll land on Nintendo 3DS.

There will be 383 villagers in Animal Crossing New Horizons. Not only that, but there'll also be some new faces including the adorable Daisy Mae and a punk lizard who wears leather named Flick.

However, to get to the crux of this short article, will the newest Animal Crossing be on 3DS or just the Nintendo Switch?

Will Animal Crossing New Horizons be on Nintendo 3DS?

No, Animal Crossing New Horizons will not be on Nintendo 3DS when the game launches.

Unlike Animal Crossing New Leaf which was on the 3DS, Animal Crossing New Horizons will simply be on the Nintendo Switch.

This will be a shame for some, but New Horizons is a title that is probably worth buying the Nintendo Switch for alone.

And, if you don't have a Nintendo Switch but buy one for New Horizons, then you still have plenty of incredible exclusives to play afterwards such as The Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild, Pokémon Sword and Shield, Luigi's Mansion 3, and more.

Not only that, but it also seems as if a brand new Cooking Mama named Cookswitch is coming to the Nintendo Switch in March, too. Plus, there's the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX.

Again, Animal Crossing New Horizons won't be on the Nintendo 3DS, but if you're a fan of the series you won't regret buying a Nintendo Switch if you don't already have one.

There is an Animal Crossing New Horizons-themed Switch console being sold, but a lot of pre-orders are now unavailable. If you wish to buy this specific version of the Switch you'll probably have to scour the internet in hope.