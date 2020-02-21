Why has the Ice Challenge changed? Celebrities endure last minute alterations

The Sport Relief challenge couldn't be more different from what was initially planned!

In 2002, Comic Relief and BBC Sport bandied together to create what we all now know as Sport Relief. Now, every two years the UK comes together to raise money for the charity.

This year, things kick off from Monday, March 9th - Friday, March 13th 2020.

BBC One will see Gary Lineker and Paddy McGuinness as the televised event's hosts. The biennial Sport Relief televised fundraiser is filmed at dock10 studios in Manchester.

Every fundraiser brings in millions of pounds for charity, and this year should be no different. However, a spanner has been thrown into the works before the charity events have even begun in 2020.

Celebrities also do their bit at fundraising for Sport Relief and this year brought with it the Ice Challenge. Why has the Ice Challenge changed?

Sport Relief: What is the Ice Challenge?

"On Thin Ice" was the name given to the initial Sport Relief 2020 challenge set for a group of celebrities.

The charity event was to be held in Mongolia. Seven famous faces were to take on a four-day triathlon over ice.

According to the Sport Relief website, the celebrities were going to be "trekking, skating, and cycling almost a marathon a day across the ice of Lake Khovsgol in temperatures dropping as low as -35 degrees Celsius."

Why has the Ice Challenge changed?

Things were set for the famous faces taking part. And with Sport Relief literally around the corner in March 2020, no one could have guessed that any last-minute changes would be made.

However, the whole concept was turned on its head in late February 2020 due to fears around the Coronavirus.

The initial location for the celebrities' charity triathlon was Mongolia - which is a nation bordered by Russia and China. The challenge has been switched up due to the Coronavirus outbreak originating in China.

Thousands of people have died from Coronavirus in China which gives good reason for the BBC challenge to be moved.

What is the new Sport Relief 2020 Challenge?

Now, celebrities Karim Zeroual, Frankie Bridge, Louise Minchin, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Rob Rinder, Nick Grimshaw and Samantha Womack are having to totally change their mind-set from preparing for the bitter cold.

From one extreme to another, they're now to take on a 100-mile desert expedition over four days.

Plonked in the Namib desert in Namibia, the celebrities have to walk, cycle and ski to reach a shipwreck on Africa's Skeleton Coast.

They will endure having to walk up some of the highest sand dunes in the world as well as the prospect of bumping into deadly black mamba snakes on the journey. All of this in temperatures up to 35 degrees Celsius!

