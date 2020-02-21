'We're confident': Chairman thinks he will sign West Brom player this summer

Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion could lose Nathan Ferguson to Crystal Palace regardless of whether they are promoted to the Premier League.

Crystal Palace are ‘confident’ of signing West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson in the summer transfer window, Eagles chairman Steve Parish has admitted to Palace TV.

If it wasn’t for a pesky knee problem that only a medical uncovered, one of the most exciting young full-backs in Britain would already be wearing the red and blue stripes.

As reported by The Standard, Crystal Palace had agreed a £4 million deal with West Brom in January but a deadline-day move to Selhurst Park collapsed after the Premier League outfit uncovered a potential issue that they felt required an operation.

Ferguson was forced to make an awkward return to the Hawthorns, but it seems that a move to London has not passed him by for good.

“We are still keen on that deal and we are confident that we can make that happen, we think an awful lot of the player,” Parish has admitted. “We identified Nathan as the player we wanted, it took a long time to negotiate that deal through January.

“We had gone in for him in the summer as well. We thought he was the right answer for us.”

Try as they might, Crystal Palace have still failed to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka, nine months after the academy graduate joined Manchester United in a big-money deal.

But, after links with Timothy Castagne, James Justin, James Tavernier and many more came and went, it seems that Ferguson could finally solve a problem position in Hodgson’s squad. The 19-year-old will become a free agent when his contract expires next summer.