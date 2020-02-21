Van Persie praises the 18-year-old Arsenal prospect who's really caught his eye

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka claimed his eighth assist of the season against Olympiacos last night.

Robin van Persie has told BT Sport, during their live Europa League coverage, that Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka reminds him on Dennis Bergkamp.

Saka set up Arsenal’s goal last night, as they beat Olympiacos 1-0 in Greece.

The full-back, who has enjoyed a wonderful breakthrough season, put in a brilliant pass to leave Alexandre Lacazette with the simple task of prodding the ball into an empty net.

And Van Persie was effusive with his praise of the Arsenal teenager.

"This type of pass is like Ryan Giggs and Dennis Bergkamp," Van Persie said. "This is ordering your striker to move there into that danger zone. It’s actually world-class. This pass, only the great players can give those passes."

Saka has actually been played in a position which he is still learning at Arsenal, yet he has continued to impress.

The prospect has featured prominently as a left-back, despite being more comfortable in a more advanced position.

Saka’s ability to go forward has really caught the eye, and he now has eight assists for the campaign across all competitions.

Saka will next be in action for the Gunners on Sunday, when they take on Everton.