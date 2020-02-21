Timo Werner posts message on Twitter, some Liverpool fans respond

Liverpool supporters are very excited by rumours that Jurgen Klopp could make a move for the RB Leipzig forward.

Liverpool fans have quickly rushed to Timo Werner’s tweet to urge the striker to join them, after he celebrated RB Leipzig’s win over Tottenham Hotspur on social media.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Werner in recent times, with the Times suggesting that Jurgen Klopp is keen on the rapid forward.

Werner impressed in midweek, as he scored from the spot in Leipzig’s 1-0 win over Tottenham.

And the German international’s celebratory message was jumped on by Liverpool fans, who are desperate to see Werner at Anfield next term.

Welcome to Liverpool Timo ❤️ — Josh (@LFCJosh23) February 20, 2020

Make it happen Timo son pic.twitter.com/X2slksgsYf — tom (@tommillxr) February 20, 2020

It is understandable why Liverpool fans are so excited over links with Werner, as he is in red-hot form.

Werner now has 26 goals for the campaign for Leipzig, and his directness makes him an ideal fit for Liverpool.

The 23-year-old is blessed with lightening pace, and he could operate from out wide or as a leading striker, which means he could be the perfect addition for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Werner and Leipzig will be in action again in the Champions League on March 10th, when they play their second-leg against Spurs.