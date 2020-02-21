Quick links

Timo Werner posts message on Twitter, some Liverpool fans respond

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2020 in London,...
Liverpool supporters are very excited by rumours that Jurgen Klopp could make a move for the RB Leipzig forward.

Tottenham Hotspur's Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez (L) vies with RB Leipzig's German striker Timo Werner during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first Leg football match between...

Liverpool fans have quickly rushed to Timo Werner’s tweet to urge the striker to join them, after he celebrated RB Leipzig’s win over Tottenham Hotspur on social media.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Werner in recent times, with the Times suggesting that Jurgen Klopp is keen on the rapid forward.

Werner impressed in midweek, as he scored from the spot in Leipzig’s 1-0 win over Tottenham.

And the German international’s celebratory message was jumped on by Liverpool fans, who are desperate to see Werner at Anfield next term.

It is understandable why Liverpool fans are so excited over links with Werner, as he is in red-hot form.

Werner now has 26 goals for the campaign for Leipzig, and his directness makes him an ideal fit for Liverpool.

The 23-year-old is blessed with lightening pace, and he could operate from out wide or as a leading striker, which means he could be the perfect addition for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Werner and Leipzig will be in action again in the Champions League on March 10th, when they play their second-leg against Spurs.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

