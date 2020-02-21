Teammate says reported Liverpool target 'outstanding', has message for his future

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.





Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has said that reported Liverpool and Manchester United target Bukayo Saka is an "outstanding player", as quoted in The Mirror.

Leno hailed his Arsenal teammate after his performance against Olympiakos in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

The teenager, who can operate as a winger, full-back or wing-back, provided the assist for the only goal in the first leg of the Round of 32 tie in Greece.

According to WhoScored, Saka played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 77.8%, won one header, took 49 touches, attempted three dribbles, made three interceptions and one clearance, and put in two crosses.

Leno has raved about the 18-year-old, and he hopes that the English youngster stays at Arsenal for a long time.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool and United are monitoring Saka, who is in the final 18 months of his contract at the Gunners.

The Mirror quotes Leno as saying: "Bukayo is an outstanding player, hopefully he stays very long at Arsenal. He is very important for us."

Arsenal stay

Saka has established himself as an important player for Arsenal, and his versatility has been a boon for head coach Mikel Arteta.

Of course, United and Liverpool are attractive prospects, but the 18-year-old is already at a massive club, and for him, the best decision is to work under Arteta and continue his development at the Gunners.



