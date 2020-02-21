Arsenal fans think Arteta is putting player in the wrong position

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side managed to win 1-0 against Olympiacos in the Europa League last night.

Arsenal fans think that Mikel Arteta is playing Joe Willock in the wrong position.

Arteta has been a big advocate of Willock since taking charge, and has played the Arsenal youngster fairly regularly.

Willock is yet to really step up and establish himself as a first-team regular for the Gunners though.

The youngster has shown signs that he is still adapting to senior football, with some of his performances not quite living up to expectations.

Willock struggled for Arsenal last night, during their 1-0 win over Olympiacos in the Europa League.

And Arsenal fans think that Arteta is playing Willock in the wrong position, as he is not a number 10.

Willock is not a 10, Arteta needs to stop this — Pote Galvez (@SherzCapone) February 20, 2020

Never, ever play Willock at 10 again. He’s so obviously not that type of player. Rather Ceballos there or just stop using 10’s all together — Marco (@marco_gooner) February 20, 2020

Willock is not a 10 — Jazinho MBE (@Jaz1up) February 20, 2020

I don’t see why Willock keeps getting played as a #10. More suited to a box to box role. — Paddy (@PaddyArsenal) February 20, 2020

Joe Willock isn’t a 10 — Č (@2020afc) February 20, 2020

willock aint a 10 he is more a ramsey style player imo — NP19 (@TheNicolasPepe) February 20, 2020

It is irritating to see Willock be deployed as a #10 rather than an #8. His impact increases tenfold when he is positioned deeper - doesn't have the responsibility in being the direct link from the midf to the attack, much easier for him to start & finish attacks. — Kyle Shanahan appreciator (@SAftbl) February 20, 2020

Willock has now made 30 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions this term.

Arteta’s faith in the youngster shows just how highly he is rated, but the 20-year-old will need to start claiming more goals and assists if he is to keep his place.

Willock has scored four times this term across all competitions, and is still looking for his first Premier League goal.