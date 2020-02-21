Quick links

Arsenal fans think Arteta is putting player in the wrong position

John Verrall
Mikel Arteta the manager
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side managed to win 1-0 against Olympiacos in the Europa League last night.

Joe Willock of Arsenal and Ruben Semedo of Olympiacos FC challenge for the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Olympiacos FC and Arsenal FC at...

Arsenal fans think that Mikel Arteta is playing Joe Willock in the wrong position.

Arteta has been a big advocate of Willock since taking charge, and has played the Arsenal youngster fairly regularly.

Willock is yet to really step up and establish himself as a first-team regular for the Gunners though.

 

The youngster has shown signs that he is still adapting to senior football, with some of his performances not quite living up to expectations.

Willock struggled for Arsenal last night, during their 1-0 win over Olympiacos in the Europa League.

And Arsenal fans think that Arteta is playing Willock in the wrong position, as he is not a number 10.

Willock has now made 30 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions this term.

Arteta’s faith in the youngster shows just how highly he is rated, but the 20-year-old will need to start claiming more goals and assists if he is to keep his place.

Willock has scored four times this term across all competitions, and is still looking for his first Premier League goal.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

