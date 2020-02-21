Star Trek: Picard - Icheb return has heartbroken fans firing on Twitter!

Icheb fans departed from Star Trek: Picard episode 5 with heavy hearts.

Star Trek: Picard fans were thrilled to see Icheb.

But not for long...

For Star Trek fans, these are more than just characters on the screen. It runs much deeper than that. These are friends, allies and familiar faces which bring great comfort. Similarly to sci-fi franchises like Star Wars, if you hurt the characters, there's a pretty good chance you hurt the fans.

On the other hand, to earn such a personal response to the world you've created is an astonishing achievement. The characters of Star Trek are held dear in the hearts of many and hopes were high when Star Trek: Picard began airing in January 2020.

Just seeing the one and only Patrick Stewart back as the titular Jean-Luc was enough to have our attention, but there was far more in store. Set twenty years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis, very much has changed and our friends are left to navigate a landscape haunted by destruction.

Sadly, going in we were perhaps a little too unaware of just how much tragedy was dwelling on the horizon...

Star Trek: Picard brings back Icheb

Episode 5 - titled 'Stardust City Rag' - ushered in the unlikely return of former fan-favourite Icheb.

In the episode's opening, we're reacquainted with him courtesy of a new actor and grown up in suitable Starfleet uniform. At first, it's the unanticipated return fans needed, but it swiftly takes a mortifying turn for the worst. Seven calls Icheb her son and then sheds tears as she takes his life.

Yeah... I'm not crying... you're crying!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the episode's writer - Kirsten Beyer - was a massive fan of the character and even included him in her 2009 novel Unworthy which sees him aspire to greatness at Starfleet Academy.

We can't imagine the decision to cut his arc short was taken lightly, but honestly, we feel like this death was way harder to watch than it was to pen. The last time fans saw him on screen was in 'Endgame', the Star Trek: Voyager finale. Seeing him hastily taken away after such a lengthy absence was hard, but the fan reactions really reinforce just how much love there was for the character. Perhaps they made a mistake!

Fans react to Icheb's return in Star Trek: Picard

When you bring back a beloved character from the past only to seal his disastrous fate soon after, you're going to prompt some emotional responses.

That's definitely been the case for Icheb!

Star Trek: Picard audiences are absolutely gutted to see him go. Some have simply paid tribute while others have blasted the show's decision to cut his life short. Check out a selection of tweets:

Damn....@ManuIntiraymi I saw this weeks episode of Picard and when I heard the name be spoken I was like WHAT NOOOOOOOO!! Never saw that coming, RIP Icheb....A Brave And Honorable Member Of StarFleet #StarTrekVoyager #StarTrekPicard #StarTrek #Icheb pic.twitter.com/b43Hy2V40q — Nema (@SuperNema108) February 21, 2020

Thats the last draw icheb was a beloved character, when they brought him back like this just to kill him it ignited a rage inside me i didnt know it was there before. THIS IS WAR STAR TREK PICARD MUIST STOP NOW. — ShanouBar (@ShanouBar) February 21, 2020

WHY DID YOU KILL ICHEB HE WAS ONE OF MY FAVORITE CHARACTER ON STAR TREK VOYAGER AND YOU JUST GIVE HIM A FEW MINUTES IN PICARD JUST TO DIE #startrek #StarTrekVoyager #startrekpicard pic.twitter.com/7wfXSKv2hJ — Justin Sola (@nickjustinee) February 21, 2020

I’m not even sure what to say after Picard tonight. That wasn’t the future I wanted for Icheb after Voyager... Rest in Peace Icheb, son of Seven of Nine. #icheb #StarTrekPicard #startrek — Jennifer McLaren (@jeymien) February 21, 2020

I hope that Icheb will return to Star Trek: Picard, in that Borg / Romulan cube. — Gus Maquis (@GustavoMaquis) February 20, 2020

I was very pleased with Picard until this week. Icheb didn’t need to die. Not even played by the same guy. Then all the trouble to get Maddox to kill him? No one seems to ever get to be happy. — Omar Vance (@omarvance) February 21, 2020

[star trek Picard spoiler alert]



I thought I'd fangirling over Seven of Nine the entire new episode of #StarTrekPicard Picard but I am in tears just 2 minutes in the episode WTF ICHEB AND SEVEN CALLING HIM MY CHILD I CAN'T I- — Pirouette Mamamoo (@Pirouetteradish) February 21, 2020

It's the first time in many years that I've been up-to-date on a Star Trek and I am not happy about...



[SPOILER ALERT]



...what happened to Icheb on PICARD today. Their universe is maybe getting too realistic. I like the show, but the purer fantasy of TOS appeals even more now. — Kyler "The Kylerlorian" Fey (@KylerFey) February 21, 2020

Star Trek: Picard stars Casey King

In Star Trek: Picard, Icheb was played by Casey King.

The 28-year-old actor took on playing the character briefly, of whom was previously portrayed by the likes of Manu Intiraymi and Mark Bennington.

He has starred in such TV series as Zach & Dennis: How It All Began (Casey), NCIS: Los Angeles (Lucas Walker), Before I Got Famous (Jeremy) and Awkward (Sadie's Crush). Sure, it's a shame he didn't get more time with the character but saying you got to play the iconic Icheb is still some serious bragging rights.

