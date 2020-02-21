Star Trek: Picard - Icheb return has heartbroken fans firing on Twitter!

Christopher Weston
Icheb fans departed from Star Trek: Picard episode 5 with heavy hearts.

Star Trek: Picard fans were thrilled to see Icheb. 

But not for long...

For Star Trek fans, these are more than just characters on the screen. It runs much deeper than that. These are friends, allies and familiar faces which bring great comfort. Similarly to sci-fi franchises like Star Wars, if you hurt the characters, there's a pretty good chance you hurt the fans.

On the other hand, to earn such a personal response to the world you've created is an astonishing achievement. The characters of Star Trek are held dear in the hearts of many and hopes were high when Star Trek: Picard began airing in January 2020. 

Just seeing the one and only Patrick Stewart back as the titular Jean-Luc was enough to have our attention, but there was far more in store. Set twenty years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis, very much has changed and our friends are left to navigate a landscape haunted by destruction.

Sadly, going in we were perhaps a little too unaware of just how much tragedy was dwelling on the horizon... 

Star Trek Picard Titlecard 

Star Trek: Picard brings back Icheb

Episode 5 - titled 'Stardust City Rag' - ushered in the unlikely return of former fan-favourite Icheb. 

In the episode's opening, we're reacquainted with him courtesy of a new actor and grown up in suitable Starfleet uniform. At first, it's the unanticipated return fans needed, but it swiftly takes a mortifying turn for the worst. Seven calls Icheb her son and then sheds tears as she takes his life. 

Yeah... I'm not crying... you're crying!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the episode's writer - Kirsten Beyer - was a massive fan of the character and even included him in her 2009 novel Unworthy which sees him aspire to greatness at Starfleet Academy. 

We can't imagine the decision to cut his arc short was taken lightly, but honestly, we feel like this death was way harder to watch than it was to pen. The last time fans saw him on screen was in 'Endgame', the Star Trek: Voyager finale. Seeing him hastily taken away after such a lengthy absence was hard, but the fan reactions really reinforce just how much love there was for the character. Perhaps they made a mistake!

Fans react to Icheb's return in Star Trek: Picard

When you bring back a beloved character from the past only to seal his disastrous fate soon after, you're going to prompt some emotional responses. 

That's definitely been the case for Icheb!

Star Trek: Picard audiences are absolutely gutted to see him go. Some have simply paid tribute while others have blasted the show's decision to cut his life short. Check out a selection of tweets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Star Trek: Picard stars Casey King

In Star Trek: Picard, Icheb was played by Casey King

The 28-year-old actor took on playing the character briefly, of whom was previously portrayed by the likes of Manu Intiraymi and Mark Bennington. 

He has starred in such TV series as Zach & Dennis: How It All Began (Casey), NCIS: Los Angeles (Lucas Walker), Before I Got Famous (Jeremy) and Awkward (Sadie's Crush). Sure, it's a shame he didn't get more time with the character but saying you got to play the iconic Icheb is still some serious bragging rights. 

