Some Rangers fans are urging Gerrard to play 23-year-old in a different position now

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers used Joe Aribo as a left-back for the second-half of their tie against Braga last night.

Glasgow Rangers fans have claimed that Joe Aribo should now be given a chance to start at left-back, after his brilliant cameo display against Braga last night.

Steven Gerrard brought Aribo on with Rangers trailing in the contest, and it was a shock when he was put into defence.

The Nigerian international coped with playing at left-back brilliantly though, as his driving runs from deep helped to get Rangers back into the contest.

Aribo scored a wonderful solo goal, as Gerrard’s men managed to come back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against the Portuguese opponents.

And Rangers fans have suggested that Aribo’s position should now be switched to left-back on a more permanent basis.

Aribo left back on Sunday now — Gman (@gspeirs1) February 20, 2020

Play joe Aribo left back every week — Scott (@Scotty_7298) February 20, 2020

Aribo left back rest of the season — CHRIS (@chrisynewlands1) February 20, 2020

Play Aribo left back every week — ➖ (@SS72____) February 20, 2020

I’d play aribo left back more often. Boy was he effective from there — Kenny (@kenny0785) February 20, 2020

Joe Aribo is the best left back this club has — div (@davidnicol25) February 20, 2020

Put Aribo left back every week! Go on Bambi son! — (@BiggamPaul) February 20, 2020

Gerrard deserves great credit for bringing Aribo on in an unfamiliar position.

It would have been easy for Gerrard to bring Andy Halliday on to the pitch on the left-hand side of defence, but his decision to try Aribo out there proved to be a masterstroke.

Rangers were awful for the first hour last night, but their superb comeback has now given them an advantage to protect ahead of the second leg.