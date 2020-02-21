Quick links

Some Rangers fans are urging Gerrard to play 23-year-old in a different position now

John Verrall
Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in...
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers used Joe Aribo as a left-back for the second-half of their tie against Braga last night.

Joe Aribo of Rangers is seen in action during the pre season friendly match between Rangers and Oxford United at Ibrox Stadium on July 07, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Glasgow Rangers fans have claimed that Joe Aribo should now be given a chance to start at left-back, after his brilliant cameo display against Braga last night.

Steven Gerrard brought Aribo on with Rangers trailing in the contest, and it was a shock when he was put into defence.

The Nigerian international coped with playing at left-back brilliantly though, as his driving runs from deep helped to get Rangers back into the contest.

Aribo scored a wonderful solo goal, as Gerrard’s men managed to come back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against the Portuguese opponents.

And Rangers fans have suggested that Aribo’s position should now be switched to left-back on a more permanent basis.

Gerrard deserves great credit for bringing Aribo on in an unfamiliar position.

It would have been easy for Gerrard to bring Andy Halliday on to the pitch on the left-hand side of defence, but his decision to try Aribo out there proved to be a masterstroke.

Rangers were awful for the first hour last night, but their superb comeback has now given them an advantage to protect ahead of the second leg.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

