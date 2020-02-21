Quick links

Smith names the three Villa players he'd only sell for mega-money

John Verrall
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith could welcome John McGinn back to his side sooner rather than later.

Dean Smith has told the Birmingham Mail that Aston Villa would only sell Jack Grealish, Tyrone Mings and John McGinn for mega-money.

McGinn has been out injured for Villa in recent months, and he has been a huge miss.

The claret and blues will welcome back the Scotland international sooner rather than later though.

And Smith admits McGinn is one of Villa’s most integral players, ahead of his return.

 

"People talk about him being a £50m, £60m player, any squad is going to miss that type of player,” Smith said.

"The likes of him, Jack Grealish, Tyrone Mings – they’re big players who cost big money if people wanted to sign them. If they’re not in the team, you’re going to miss them obviously.”

Villa’s next game comes against Southampton, before they take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, but it seems both games are likely to come too soon for McGinn to start.

McGinn’s return to fitness is a major boost to Villa though, as he was one of their star performers over the early part of the season.

The box-to-box central midfielder played 18 times in the Premier League, scoring three goals and claiming two assists, before injury struck.

In McGinn’s absence, Villa have struggled - with Smith’s side sat just one place above the relegation zone as things stand.

