Quick links

Aston Villa

Sky pundit says Villa must stop passing to Jack Grealish so much

Sam Preston
Jack Grealish of Aston Villa reacts after a missed chance during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on January 28, 2020 in Birmingham,...
Sam Preston Profile
Sam Preston

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie Nicholas feels Villa have other talented players who can do damage.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas believes Aston Villa should stop passing to Jack Grealish so often and share some of the service that goes to him around other players in the team.

Nicholas named three Villa players who are also capable of boosting the club's fight for survival, although he understands why so much goes through Grealish.

 

He said: "I appreciate giving the ball to Jack Grealish, but distribute it a bit more to the other players. Anwar El Ghazi, Trezeguet, and Matt Targett can all interchange well.

"I do not see much else from Aston Villa. If Grealish does have it, make sure you have three or four runners, as he has the vision to provide them."

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa crosses the ball during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on January 28, 2020 in Birmingham, England.

Grealish has carried Villa on his back at times this season and is the main reason they're still alive and kicking in the relegation battle.

It's a double-edged sword; Grealish could probably do with some support, or at the very least more decoy runs and team-mates chipping in with goals to ease the burden.

But one of the reasons for his good form has been that he has seen so much of the ball, in contrast to James Maddison at Leicester; a potential England rival who has tailed off lately.

For Nicholas to say Villa need to stop passing so much to Grealish is ridiculous though. There's not a player at Villa the fans would rather see the ball at the feet of when they need to make something happen.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch