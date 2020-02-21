Sky pundit says Villa must stop passing to Jack Grealish so much

Charlie Nicholas feels Villa have other talented players who can do damage.





Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas believes Aston Villa should stop passing to Jack Grealish so often and share some of the service that goes to him around other players in the team.

Nicholas named three Villa players who are also capable of boosting the club's fight for survival, although he understands why so much goes through Grealish.

He said: "I appreciate giving the ball to Jack Grealish, but distribute it a bit more to the other players. Anwar El Ghazi, Trezeguet, and Matt Targett can all interchange well.

"I do not see much else from Aston Villa. If Grealish does have it, make sure you have three or four runners, as he has the vision to provide them."





Grealish has carried Villa on his back at times this season and is the main reason they're still alive and kicking in the relegation battle.

It's a double-edged sword; Grealish could probably do with some support, or at the very least more decoy runs and team-mates chipping in with goals to ease the burden.

But one of the reasons for his good form has been that he has seen so much of the ball, in contrast to James Maddison at Leicester; a potential England rival who has tailed off lately.

For Nicholas to say Villa need to stop passing so much to Grealish is ridiculous though. There's not a player at Villa the fans would rather see the ball at the feet of when they need to make something happen.



