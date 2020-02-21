Danny Rose hails Newcastle boss Steve Bruce and vows to fight for him

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee is hoping to make a difference for the Magpies over the next three months.

Newcastle United's Danny Rose spoke to the Mirror about Steve Bruce and how great he has been with him since his arrival.

The Englishman made the move from Tottenham to St. James' Park on a six-month loan deal. Rose featured for just 100 minutes in the league under Jose Mourinho and it didn't seem like he would get any more game time under the Spurs boss.

Rose has played twice in the league for Newcastle and he seems to be enjoying himself. The 29-year-old hailed Steve Bruce and explained how he brought back what Rose had missed at Tottenham under Mourinho.

He said: "Coming here and seeing how the staff treat you is brilliant. The players as well have been great, and it's a feeling that I've missed. “I'm going to make the most of it for the next three months and, hopefully, we have a great end to the season."

"Off the pitch, Steve Bruce has been great with me if I need anything. He told me exactly what he expects from me when I joined. Even him taking the time just to have that conversation with me was brilliant and it's something that I've missed. I'm willing to fight for him over the next few months and I can't wait to get going," he said.

Rose has all the qualities and experience to help Newcastle go as high as possible in the league in the coming weeks and months.

Bruce's willingness to take some time out to ease him into the club has clearly gone down well with Rose, and an experience like that after an underwhelming spell under Mourinho will do him the world of good.

Newcastle are currently 13th in the league, just three points off 10th-placed Arsenal. A win against Crystal Palace on Saturday will temporarily push them into the top half of the table, which shows how good a job Bruce has done since taking over the club.