Carlo Ancelotti gives an update on Andre Gomes ahead of Arsenal clash

Shamanth Jayaram
Everton's Andre Gomes
The Portuguese international has been out of action for over three months.

HALEWOOD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31 (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Carlo Ancelotti speaks to the media during the Everton FC press conference at USM Finch Farm on December 31 2019 in Halewood, England.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti's press conference was streamed on the club's YouTube channel where he spoke about Andre Gomes's fitness.

The Portuguese international suffered an horrific injury against Tottenham Hotspur back at the start of November and has been out of action since. 

That was a real blow for him considering that he was beginning to find a bit of form for the first time this season.

 
 

Gomes featured in a behind closed doors under-23 game earlier this week and Everton fans were excited about the prospect of seeing him in action for this weekend's game against Arsenal

Carlo Ancelotti was asked if he will include the former Barcelona man in his lineup for Sunday and his response will delight Toffees fans. 

He said: "Andre is available to play. He trained well, properly, with confidence and without problems. My opinion is that he is ready to play and after that, before the game, we are going to talk together and we are going to decide if he can start the game or if he goes on the bench."

Andre Gomes of Everton and Manuel Lanzini of West Ham United in action during the Premier League match between Everton FC and West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 19, 2019 in...

Gomes's injury played a big role in Marco Silva's problems at Everton which eventually resulted in his sacking. Ancelotti has turned the Toffees' fortunes around and, with Gomes now available, they can have a real crack at a top-five finish in the league.

A win against Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates will push Everton five points ahead of the Gunners and will give them a huge boost ahead of the business-end of the campaign. 

Andre Gomes of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Watford FC at Goodison Park on August 17, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

