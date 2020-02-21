Carlo Ancelotti gives an update on Andre Gomes ahead of Arsenal clash

The Portuguese international has been out of action for over three months.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti's press conference was streamed on the club's YouTube channel where he spoke about Andre Gomes's fitness.

The Portuguese international suffered an horrific injury against Tottenham Hotspur back at the start of November and has been out of action since.

That was a real blow for him considering that he was beginning to find a bit of form for the first time this season.

Gomes featured in a behind closed doors under-23 game earlier this week and Everton fans were excited about the prospect of seeing him in action for this weekend's game against Arsenal.

Carlo Ancelotti was asked if he will include the former Barcelona man in his lineup for Sunday and his response will delight Toffees fans.

He said: "Andre is available to play. He trained well, properly, with confidence and without problems. My opinion is that he is ready to play and after that, before the game, we are going to talk together and we are going to decide if he can start the game or if he goes on the bench."

Gomes's injury played a big role in Marco Silva's problems at Everton which eventually resulted in his sacking. Ancelotti has turned the Toffees' fortunes around and, with Gomes now available, they can have a real crack at a top-five finish in the league.

A win against Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates will push Everton five points ahead of the Gunners and will give them a huge boost ahead of the business-end of the campaign.