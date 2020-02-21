Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Bruce explains why Joelinton will come good for Newcastle United

Shamanth Jayaram
Newcastle Manager Stephen Bruce during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Brazilian hasn't had the best of starts to his Newcastle career.

Newcastle United Head Coach Steve Bruce during the Newcastle United Press Conference at the Newcastle United Training Centre on August 30, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce spoke to the Daily Mail about Joelinton and why he isn't like all the other great goal scorers.

The £40 million club-record signing (BBC) from Hoffenheim in the summer has scored just once in the Premier League this season and has become a subject of heavy criticism from fans and pundits alike. 

There have been calls to drop the 23-year-old for the upcoming games due to his lack of goals but Bruce remains adamant that he will come good for the Magpies

 

He said: "The great strikers, the goalscorers, all they're interested in is scoring a goal - Joe is not like that. He is more a team player. He has to be a bit more selfish. He has to think about himself more and score a goal. He doesn't get himself in the positions enough, that's something we're working on.

"His team, his work-rate, he never shies away. With that attitude, I'm sure he will come good. You have to understand he's only 23, a baby. At times he's found it difficult, but I'm convinced he'll come good."

The Premier League is a whole different ball game compared to other top leagues in Europe and strikers much more experienced than Joelinton have struggled in their debut season in the past. 

Joelinton of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

However, Bruce has to find a way to make things tick at the top considering that 12 out of their 24 league goals have come from their defenders. 

Allan Saint-Maximin has shown his brilliance on the ball but that hasn't quite reflected on the score sheet. Miguel Almiron finally broke his duck a few weeks ago but the Magpies need a lot more from him with respect to goals. 

If things continue the same way, Newcastle will be safe from relegation but their strikers not firing will come back to haunt them sooner or later. 

Bruce has to work something out to get his attackers on the score sheet and if he does, Newcastle have a very good chance of becoming a top 10 side in the Premier League.  

Joelinton of Newcastle United celebrates after escores his team's fourth goal with Manager Steve Bruce during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Newcastle United and Rochdale at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch