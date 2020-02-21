Bruce explains why Joelinton will come good for Newcastle United

The Brazilian hasn't had the best of starts to his Newcastle career.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce spoke to the Daily Mail about Joelinton and why he isn't like all the other great goal scorers.

The £40 million club-record signing (BBC) from Hoffenheim in the summer has scored just once in the Premier League this season and has become a subject of heavy criticism from fans and pundits alike.

There have been calls to drop the 23-year-old for the upcoming games due to his lack of goals but Bruce remains adamant that he will come good for the Magpies.

He said: "The great strikers, the goalscorers, all they're interested in is scoring a goal - Joe is not like that. He is more a team player. He has to be a bit more selfish. He has to think about himself more and score a goal. He doesn't get himself in the positions enough, that's something we're working on.

"His team, his work-rate, he never shies away. With that attitude, I'm sure he will come good. You have to understand he's only 23, a baby. At times he's found it difficult, but I'm convinced he'll come good."

The Premier League is a whole different ball game compared to other top leagues in Europe and strikers much more experienced than Joelinton have struggled in their debut season in the past.

However, Bruce has to find a way to make things tick at the top considering that 12 out of their 24 league goals have come from their defenders.

Allan Saint-Maximin has shown his brilliance on the ball but that hasn't quite reflected on the score sheet. Miguel Almiron finally broke his duck a few weeks ago but the Magpies need a lot more from him with respect to goals.

If things continue the same way, Newcastle will be safe from relegation but their strikers not firing will come back to haunt them sooner or later.

Bruce has to work something out to get his attackers on the score sheet and if he does, Newcastle have a very good chance of becoming a top 10 side in the Premier League.