Arsenal

Shkodran Mustafi says he is open to continuing his stay at Arsenal

Shamanth Jayaram
(L-R) Sead Kolasinac, Shkodran Mustafi and Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 05, 2020 in St Albans, England.
The German was widely expected to leave the club back in the summer.

Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Olympiacos FC and Arsenal FC at Karaiskakis Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Piraeus, Greece.

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi spoke to Standard Sport about his future at the club after his brilliant run of form under Mikel Arteta.

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery publicly declared last summer that he would be willing to let Mustafi leave the club after the defender's poor campaign last season. 

With Emery now gone, the German had a good run of games under Arteta and he has impressed. Mustafi is back on the good side of Arsenal fans and it looks like his long-term future is at the Emirates.

 

Asked about staying at Arsenal beyond the end of the season, he said: "Why not? I have always taken things day by day.

"We had a game on Thursday, we have the next important game at the weekend and as long as I am playing for a club — it doesn’t matter which one, I play now for Arsenal and played before for previous ones — I always give everything until the last minute.

"When I decide, or when the club and I decide, it is going to continue, I am happy to continue. If not, then we have to go forward."

David Luiz and shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal head out to warm up in a

Mustafi has now played 16 games for Arsenal in all competitions. He played the full 90 minutes in each of Arsenal's last three games and successfully kept three impressive clean sheets.

His partnership with David Luiz has provided a sense of balance to Arsenal and Arteta certainly seems to have full faith in the duo's ability at the back.

The German's current deal at Arsenal runs out in the summer of 2021. If he continues his good performances until the end of the season, a new contract could well be on the cards which is something nobody would have predicted about six months ago. 

Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal chats to Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during the Arsenal Training Session on February 08, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

 

